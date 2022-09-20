Element Critical Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With The Appointment of Two Data Center Industry Veterans

New additions expand the leadership team to drive Element Critical's rapid growth plan.

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical is pleased to announce that two new executives have joined the leadership team. Regis Malloy will serve as chief strategy officer (CSO) and Steve Weaver as chief revenue officer (CRO). Both will play an integral role in the organization's continued growth as a leading wholesale, retail, and hyperscale data center solutions provider.

"Our company is extremely excited to have these seasoned veterans join the executive team," said Ken Parent, chief executive officer at Element Critical. "With a diverse and talented leadership team in place, the foundation is laid to intensify growth through site expansion, acquisition, operational enhancements, and advancing IT solutions to benefit our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve."

Regis Malloy has spent nearly 30 years in the technology industry, focused on strategy, sales, partnerships, and corporate development. Malloy has over a decade of experience in the data center industry, holding key positions at Sabey Data Centers and CoreSite. Previously, Malloy held important roles at Oracle, Avaya, and Qwest CyberSolutions.

As CSO, Malloy will help shape the company's strategic vision for market growth and site expansion. Leveraging his broad colocation experience, he will also contribute to Element Critical's product design, go-to-market strategy, and expand sustainability initiatives.

Steve Weaver brings a track record of success to Element Critical with over 20 years of sales and business development leadership in the telecommunications and technology industries. As the chief revenue officer, he is responsible for the entire revenue organization, including direct sales, channel sales, solutions engineering, customer success, and marketing. An industry leader well-known for building high-performance sales and marketing teams, Weaver brings expertise and best practices gleaned through decades of leadership experience to his new role.

Prior to joining Element Critical, Weaver served as senior vice president and chief sales officer for vXchnge, which sold its portfolio of data centers to leading industry edge colocation providers in 2021. Before vXchnge, Weaver held senior sales management roles at CompuCom, 365 Data Centers, and Global Cloud Xchange (formerly Yipes Enterprise Services, acquired by Reliance Communications in 2007).

Element Critical is among the fastest-growing data center service providers in the United States, with locations in Chicago, Austin, Houston, Silicon Valley, and Virginia. Led by an executive team comprised of industry veterans, the company features an expanding portfolio of Hybrid IT-ready facilities in strategic markets across the country with a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse needs of today's business and technology leaders. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com and connect with our data center specialists at sales@elementcritical.com

