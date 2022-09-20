LUXURY INTERIOR DESIGNER RELEASES NEW BOOK ABOUT HOW HOME ISN'T JUST AN AESTHETIC. IT'S A FEELING

Toronto-based interior designer, Anne Hepfer's, first book explores the power of a stylish and soul-nourishing home.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior designer, Anne Hepfer , has released her first design and lifestyle book, titled MOOD, an inside look at what it means to design a space that evokes a certain emotion.

Each chapter of the book is one of the seven key emotions a well-designed home should evoke: happy, relaxed, energized, cozy, sexy, tranquil and nostalgic. Sharing inspiration from influences as wide-ranging as travel, music, food and drink, fashion, and nature, Hepfer reveals her process and opens the doors to the spaces she has crafted for both international clients and her own family.

"This book is so much more than a collection of interiors," Hepfer says. "It's a personal invitation to transform your home into an uplifting, meaningful sanctuary that reflects your every mood."

Filled with imagery of Anne's work, MOOD also includes elements such as personal recipes, playlists, travel guides, and a list of all her favorite design sources from her projects. It is for the design lover, the entertainer, the world traveler, and for everyone who wants to live well and feel a certain way in their space.

The book is available on Amazon and select stores.

Reviews

"It's so incredibly beautiful!!!! I cannot wait to give it a place of pride in my home."

— JOANNA SALTZ, EDITORIAL DIRECTOR, HOUSE BEAUTIFUL

"Wow – what an absolutely beautiful book."

— KATHRYN GIVEN, STYLE DIRECTOR, LUXE

"The chapters of Anne Hepfer's book are defined by various moods that reflect the vibe of each house but frankly, you could just wallow in this visual journey that will delight and inspire you no matter your state of mind. These are stunningly beautiful interiors by a designer at the top of her game. MOOD will be on my list for gift-giving this holiday season."

— LYNDA REEVES, FOUNDER, HOUSE & HOME MAGAZINE

About Anne Hepfer

Anne started her eponymous firm after relocating to Toronto 15 years ago after working for Daniel Romuladez on all Tory and Chris Burch's projects. She was House & Home's Designer of the Year in 2021 and has been featured in House Beautiful (her home was the cover story), The Wall St Journal, AD, Domino to name a few.

