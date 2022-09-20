Mendocino Farms to Bring Signature Bold, Fresh Flavors to Seattle

Locations in South Lake Union, Rainier Square Opening in 2023

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the California-born fast-casual known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is bringing its diverse menu and signature hospitality to the Pacific Northwest, opening two Seattle locations in 2023.

The brand's flagship Seattle location will reside in the South Lake Union neighborhood at 2118 Westlake Ave. and is slated to serve the community by early 2023. A second Seattle opening will follow in the fall at downtown Rainier Square at 401 Union St.

Why is this important? Mendocino Farms currently operates in California and Texas and sees Seattle as a natural next step given requests for locations from its existing fanbase, as well as the synergy between the city and the restaurant company's values.

"As champions of fueling people to be the best version of themselves, we were drawn to Seattle's affinity for wellbeing and adventure," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We have a vision to be the foundation for this lifestyle with our nourishing, high quality meals and are having fun infusing a taste of Seattle into our upcoming locations. We want to bring the community together in a space reflective of what they care about, from the fresh, flavorful ingredients we use to the local artwork on our walls."

Known for being a gathering spot, Mendocino Farms continues to search for neighborhoods in the greater Seattle area where it can spread its "Eat Happy" ethos. Dedicated to bettering the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms will partner with local organizations for each store's grand opening, donating a portion of proceeds to their respective missions.

What's on the menu? Inspired by international and local cuisines, Mendocino Farms' menu offers unique takes on classic dishes, as well as chef-inspired creations composed of never-before-tasted flavor combinations in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more.

A fan-favorite known for its various textures and flavors, the Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada takes chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, grape tomatoes and avocado before being topped off with cilantro and cotija cheese under a hearty drizzle of chipotle vinaigrette. The restaurant's best-selling sandwich, the "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich, is made with shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo's signature krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce or mustard pickle remoulade.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 50 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

