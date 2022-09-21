16 Handles Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires

New Owner of NYC's Leading Frozen Yogurt Brand Appoints VP of Franchise Development and VP of Franchise Support and Business Development to Support National Growth Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's leading self-serve frozen yogurt shop, 16 Handles, has announced two hires in newly created positions to assist with the company's nationwide franchise initiative. Erik Mallon joins the team as Vice President of Franchise Development, and Lisa Mallon has been named Vice President of Franchise Relations and Business Development. The changes come after the brand was acquired last month by its largest franchisee, Neil Hershman, who now serves as the company's CEO.

16 Handles (PRNewswire)

As successful 16 Handles franchisees themselves, the couple brings exceptional knowledge to the leadership team. Erik and Lisa Mallon joined 16 Handles in 2011 and opened their first store in Fairfield, CT, which they still successfully own and operate today. Erik and Lisa now join an experienced team at the 16 Handles corporate office, including Sean Gunner, who serves as VP of Brand and Operations. Sean joined the corporate team in 2018 after five years of operating a franchise location in upstate New York.

Erik Mallon has more than 20 years of franchise sales experience with proven success in generating new business for brands such as My Gym, Huntington Learning Centers, and Nathan's Famous. As VP of Franchise Development, Erik will lead sales and engagement efforts with new franchisees in top markets nationwide. 16 Handles will be a consistent brand presence at trade shows across the country, as the company is now taking a proactive franchise sales approach to expand outside of the New York region, initially focusing on Florida and Texas.

As VP of Franchise Relations and Business Development, Lisa Mallon will step into a unique role primarily focused on supporting new and existing franchisees with training and management resources. Lisa's 20 years of experience in training, operations, and guest engagement across various industries will help ensure that stores meet and exceed customers' constantly changing demands.

"We've always known there was a great potential for 16 Handles outside of the New York region and we are excited to stand alongside Neil and help with the next chapter for our forward-thinking frozen yogurt brand," said Erik Mallon. "As franchisees ourselves, Lisa and I are excited to be named to the leadership team to share our unique perspectives on operations and growth."

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Erik and Lisa to our team in these new roles as we expand 16 Handles," said Hershman. "We are investing into the right people as we execute on our growth plan. Erik and Lisa have a first-hand understanding of the franchisee mindset and offer a unique level of support new franchisees can trust and rely on every step of the way."

To learn more about 16 Handles and franchise opportunities, please visit 16handles.com.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 16 Handles