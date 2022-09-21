Fairmont Mayakoba Unveils Epic New Beach Club, Maykana

The resort's highly anticipated beach club marries sand, sea and luxury on the coast of Riviera Maya

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba has unveiled its latest gem, the much-anticipated beach club, Maykana. As the latest addition to Fairmont Mayakoba's multi-million-dollar renovation set for completion by the end of the year, Maykana offers an elevated experience in a prime location with five food & beverage outlets, grand terraces with magnificent views, opulent private cabanas, seaside pools, sunken fire pits and an energy that can't be missed. Giving beachside relaxation a whole new meaning, Maykana brings chic vibes to the coast of Riviera Maya while infusing the Mayan culture to all who visit.

Crafted with locally sourced materials, Maykana's luxurious and texturized palette is complete with touches of cool shades representative of the mangrove and canals that surround the property. The breathtaking adult-only rooftop features a bar, infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea and sunken circular lounge areas reminiscent of cenotes. It's a design masterpiece paying homage to Mexican heritage.

Maykana is the heart of the property and inclusive of all travelers. "May" (from the Mayan culture) stands for the properties' desire to invite guests to experience local history and culture through the five elements of nature representative at the beach club including air, water, fire, earth and aether. "Kana" (basket in Mayan language) is the basket that ties everything together. Through Maykana, Fairmont has created a "welcome basket" representative of a home away from home.

The beach club's new food and beverage offerings include the Mediterranean-influenced Brisas; Aqua featuring Latin-inspired food and cocktails; Fuego, a bohemian-chic, Tulum-inspired restaurant; Maykana's signature restaurant, Gaia Seafood Restaurant; and Cielo Rooftop Bar. Each venue offers an exquisite culinary experience as well and spectacular views of the Caribbean, both day and night.

Brisas brings in the element of air to Maykana and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While a fresh à la carte breakfast is offered daily, the menu transitions into an all-day menu by noon. Highlights include mezze, Mediterranean-influenced shareable bites and tropical cocktails that can all be enjoyed while relaxing rooftop and taking in the ocean views.

Aqua brings the element of water to Maykana and is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Surrounded with private pool-side cabanas, Aqua specializes in Latin-influenced cocktails. Beach cocktails are served by day and an intimate dining experience by night.

Fuego brings the element of fire to Maykana and is open for lunch and dinner. Fuego is a fit in the sand Tulum inspired dining experience that captures an energetic yet bohemian feel. This outdoor dining experience features a wood fire grill where guests can savor simple and fresh food and cocktails.

Gaia Seafood Restaurant, Maykana's signature restaurant, brings the element of the earth to the beach club. Translating to Mother Earth in Greek, Gaia features a variety of fresh, local seafood from Mexico as well as from other parts of the world. Seafood is the spotlight and is displayed prominently in the front for guests to admire upon arrival. International culinary preparations differentiate Gaia.

Cielo Rooftop Bar brings the element of aether to Maykana and is the beach club's adult only, upbeat lounge. With a prime view of the Caribbean Sea and spectacular sunsets, Cielo features five luxurious firepits surrounded by crystal clear water. Mayan sunset rituals are offered daily.

The resort remains open throughout the renovation process, expected to be fully complete by the end of the year.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1 (800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

