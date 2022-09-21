TransAlta Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series E and F Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Further to TransAlta Corporation's ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA)(NYSE: TAC) press release dated August 31, 2022, the Company announced today that after taking into account all election notices received for the conversion of the Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (the "Series E Shares") into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F (the "Series F Shares"), there were only 89,945 Series E Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series F Shares. As a result, none of the Series E Shares will be converted into Series F Shares on September 30, 2022.

