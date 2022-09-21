VERIZON REDEFINES NO-CONTRACT WIRELESS WITH TOTAL BY VERIZON

New Retail Brand Combines the Power of America's Most Reliable 5G Network* with the Freedom of No-Contract Plans

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Total by Verizon, a new prepaid wireless brand running on America's most reliable 5G network. Total by Verizon gives customers a new option for no-contract wireless service with uncompromising network quality, a broad lineup of devices and new rate plans for both single line accounts and families, all running on Verizon's award winning LTE and 5G networks.

Total by Verizon is a disruptor in the prepaid industry, with some of the most compelling plan perks and benefits including 5G Ultra Widebandi network coverage, generous hotspot allocations, unlimited talk, text and data, and offers for Disney+, the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Total by Verizon was designed to provide a better choice to customers choosing Metro by T-Mobile or Cricket Wireless today.

"With Total by Verizon, consumers now have a no-contract and no-credit-required premium option available without having to compromise on quality or customer service," said Eduardo Diaz Corona, TracFone Wireless, Inc. President and Verizon SVP. "We are elevating the prepaid experience and making the powerful benefits of Verizon accessible – perks and all – to customers looking for reliable, no-contract wireless service they can count on."

Total by Verizon will be available at more than 50,000 retail locations, including Walmart, Target and Dollar General, exclusive retail stores, as well as online at totalbyverizon.com.

Total by Verizon meets consumers' need for speed and connectivity with a variety of monthly service options

Monthly rate plans start at only $30, with $40, $50, and $60 rate plans that include the option to add up to four additional lines for just $35 per line. Plus, lease-to-own device options will be available to qualified customers.

Total by Verizon's most premium plan, offered at $60, includes a Disney+ subscription, 5G Ultra Wideband access, unlimited talk, text and data, 20GB of hotspot data, and international talk and text to 69 countries.

"Total by Verizon represents our strategy to serve the entire market with a portfolio of brands that match every customer's need, no matter where they are," said Manon Brouillette, Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "The unmatched distribution along with our unparalleled network and incredible plan perks will disrupt the prepaid market and speak directly to the broad value-conscious segment and their unique preferences."

(PRNewswire)

Visit TotalbyVerizon.com for more information.

*Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics' 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.i5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities.

Exclusive Total by Verizon store interior rendering. Image courtesy of Verizon. (PRNewswire)

Exclusive Total by Verizon store exterior rendering. Image courtesy of Verizon. (PRNewswire)

Total by Verizon (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Total by Verizon