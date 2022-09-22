FatBrain AI to Present on Cloud and AI Solutions at the Digital Bridge Forum

FatBrain AI's mission to empower SMEs and connect them to a global business population gains momentum

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International Inc.; OTC: LZGI ), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for star enterprises of tomorrow (sometimes called SMEs), is presenting at the Digital Bridge Forum , September 28-29, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The annual Digital Bridge Forum is hosted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Aerospace of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event follows the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meetings in neighboring Uzbekistan, highlighting the significance of the region covering approximately 60% of Eurasia, 40% of the world population, and more than 30% of global GDP. SCO is sometimes compared to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) .

"SMEs drive 70% of jobs and prosperity in OECD countries . Digital inclusion for SMEs through easy-to-use cloud and AI solutions accelerates sustainable growth within SCO regions and beyond," reflected Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "FatBrain's strategic investments in this region bridging Europe with Central Asia unlock the potential for faster growth as urged by President Tokayev ."

"We are excited to offer a multi-level Knowledge Cloud vision to empower hundreds of thousands of SMEs with digital solutions to gain customers, hire workers and optimize business," added Evgeny Shcherbinin, CEO of Prime Source, a FatBrain AI company . "Our many years of experience working with the largest institutions driving the regional economy places us in the critical position to continuously and sustainably impact the knowledge economy of SCO and beyond."

The FatBrain AI presentations during the forum will be featured (i) on Wednesday, September 28, "How to Maintain a Venture Portfolio During Turbulence in the Global Financial Markets" and (ii) Thursday, September 29, "Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Services as a Catalyst for Business Growth." The Digital Bridge Forum can be viewed on-line .

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) OTC: LZGI:

FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.; OTC: LZGI) is the first and leading provider of powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to millions of businesses of tomorrow driving the majority of the global economy, empowering them to grow, innovate faster and save money. FatBrain's innovative solutions transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud, blockchain and Web3 technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate products. FatBrain's subscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai .

About Prime Source:

Since 2007, Prime Source has been a powerful design center for software development, technology solutions, data management and strategic IT consulting. Prime Source's internal team of 450 IT engineers serves more than 2,000 customers in Kazakhstan, CIS Region and the United States, including major banks, state-owned and oil and gas enterprises. It provides businesses of all sizes from startups to multibillion-dollar enterprises with the latest innovations in robotization and business process management, system integration, data management, risk management, analytics and forecasting. Using internal R&D resources, Prime Source is advancing the markets for big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. According to the March 31, 2022 IT provider market survey report by Kursiv Research, Prime Source tops the leaderboard for advanced IT solutions without state-owned or foreign balance sheet support and is fifth-largest overall by revenue in IT services across Central Asia.

For more information, please visit: https://p-s.kz .

About the Digital Bridge Forum:

The annual Digital Bridge Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, brings together technology experts from around the world to discuss the most relevant topics in IT, discuss strategies for developing IT exports and human capital, and share the best global practices. The theme for this year's forum is Central Eurasia as a New Tech Platform.

For more information, please visit: https://digitalbridge.kz/

