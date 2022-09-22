Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Leading lawsuit funding company reports more accidents as Covid restrictions are lifted and people get back to work and school

CEDAR GROVE, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an uptick in motor vehicle accidents now that back-to-school season has begun. Now that summer is over and kids are in school, many people who have been working from home are once again heading to the office. Unfortunately, more drivers on the road equates to more accidents, prompting a wave of new MVA filings. In addition to the car, bus, and truck collisions that are common this time of year, subway, train, and MTA accidents are also a concern.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "It's that time of year when Legal-Bay likes to take the opportunity to remind people to stay safe, as roadway accidents always seem to spike during back-to-school season. For plaintiffs who've filed suit seeking compensation for their damaged vehicles and/or physical injuries, we stand ready to provide settlement loans to those who may need cash now. We expect a very busy autumn approving numerous cash advances for our clients in need."

Legal-Bay is one of the leading funding companies for lawsuit loans involving motor vehicle accidents, and their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry. Car accident and semi-truck accident cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, commercial litigation, sexual abuse, wrongful imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

