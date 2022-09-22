Meet Achieve, the Leader in Digital Personal Finance Built for Everyday People

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has launched its new brand and expanded suite of offerings designed to help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future.

There are over 123 million consumers in the United States who could use some help moving from financially struggling to thriving. Achieve's digital personal finance offerings can help people reduce debt, improve cash flow, save money, manage expenses and plan for the future. Combining innovative technology with a relationship-driven approach, Achieve supports every step of a consumer's financial journey with personal loans, debt resolution, home equity loans and financial tools and education. Achieve will continue to grow to meet its members' ever-evolving financial needs and in the future, plans to help everyday people with banking, budgeting and more.

Co-founded by co-CEO's Andrew Housser and Brad Stroh, Achieve's foundation is built on the 20 years of consumer-centric financial services expertise of Freedom Financial Network. Since 2002, Freedom Financial Network has served more than 1 million consumers, resolved over $16 billion in debt and facilitated over $7 billion in personal and home equity loans.

"When we founded our company, it was based on the realization that the vast majority of financial services companies were not focused on helping consumers better manage their debts or who were dealing with financial setbacks. It was clear to us then that a new approach was needed," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "The traditional financial system and most consumer fintechs still cater to the wealthiest people with pristine credit histories. We understand that life isn't always a best-case scenario, which is why we built Achieve to be the leader in digital personal finance for everyday people."

Achieve's two decades of data and analytics, expertise in credit profiling and conservative risk management provide an unrivaled ability to navigate complex and ever-changing credit and economic cycles. Achieve takes an empathetic and customized approach to helping people on their financial journeys by profiling what has and hasn't worked before for its members and then offering the right mix of financial products, education and engagement. Achieve's 2,700 dedicated employees work across the country with hubs in California, Arizona and Texas.

"For 20 years, we've been a financial services leader with heart that has helped consumers take charge of their financial lives," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "As we become Achieve, we'll continue our empathetic approach to understanding and supporting our members and their unique situations, personalized solutions and their path to a better financial future."

Digital personal finance sits at the intersection of financial services and fintech. Achieve puts people first and uses data and artificial intelligence, combined with the power of a relationship-based human touch, to personalize solutions for each member's needs, creating a clear path to the next step in their financial journey.

"Traditional banks and fintechs often ignore nonprime consumers. Many startups don't have the experience or data to develop algorithms that work for customers with blemished credit, forcing this substantial consumer segment out of traditional financial services and into costly and antiquated financial products," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "Our approach to digital personal finance is designed for everyday people. We believe in a world where the best that banking and technology have to offer is accessible to all so that everyone can build a stronger and brighter financial future."

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has more than 2,700 dedicated employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona and Texas. The company is regularly recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464); Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID 1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501).

