More than 125 Winners of The Fresh Market's "Win Free Fresh Food and More for 1 Year" Sweepstakes Share Their Life-Changing Stories

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 125 winners are sharing their stories of winning The Fresh Market, Inc.'s "Win Free Fresh Food and More for 1 Year" Sweepstakes and two unexpected themes came through loud and clear: giving back to others and creating special occasions. From showing kindness to others, to being able to enjoy the specialty food retailer's unique offerings even more, everyone said they are extremely grateful:

"I've always loved to create memories over delicious and healthy food. Whether it's teaching my kids how to cook and bake, making and donating lasagnas for families in need through Lasagna Love, a national nonprofit, or having friends and family over for a meal, food has always been an integral part of the memories I have tried to create. As I say, there's always an extra seat at the table. Winning this sweepstakes allows me to live that more and more and it enables me to do more of what I love—creating memories around food, friends, families, and giving." -BL, Cincinnati, OH

"I couldn't believe it when I won and was so excited because I love to shop at The Fresh Market! Our family loves to entertain and to give back to others. We were able to use part of the gift card this month to buy food to take with us to Kentucky to cook for the flood victims. " -LG, Greenville, SC

"This is a very generous gift from The Fresh Market, and we look forward to preparing and enjoying some wonderful meals together, especially Thanksgiving because we haven't all been together much over these last few years. I love the salmon special and the weekly Little Big Meal. I can drop them off to my parents or friends and share an easy to make full meal that helps them out."-CM, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Thank you to The Fresh Market for my award. I can assure you that it will be put to good use for staples and treats for my family. Because of the cash award, I have been able to share my good fortune by donation to two nonprofits who feed the hungry: $200 to the Somerset County Food Bank Network and $200 to Samaritan Homeless Interim Program." -EP, Bedminster, NJ

"One of our goals for this sweepstakes was to evoke feelings of excitement and anticipation, enabling our guests to celebrate special occasions in a whole new way, as well as be able to give the gift of giving," said Jeff Snyder, Director of Loyalty at The Fresh Market.

The sweepstakes helped commemorate the Fresh Market's 40th anniversary and the guests that make it so special. From May 4 – June 28, 2022, each transaction that Members of The Fresh Market's Ultimate Loyalty Experience made counted as an entry to win. In addition, Members could also submit an unlimited number of online entries through their Member Profile. Winners received a reloadable The Fresh Market gift card, which is loaded with $200 each month for 12 months, along with a cash award of $800. A full list of winners can be found here. Read more about how other winners are planning to use their prizes, here.

