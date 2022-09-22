Prost! Celebrate Oktoberfest with 7-Eleven's New Smokey Cheddar Sausage

The limited-time-only wurst is the perfect snack for any Bavarian-style event

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktoberfest is here and that means it's time to don lederhosen and nosh on some indulgent, seasonal fare! 7-Eleven, Inc. has introduced the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, the convenience retailer's take on Germany's culinary staple with a smokey, savory and cheesy twist. No need to travel to Deutschland to enjoy traditional Bavarian cuisine – customers can snag this snack at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® , and Stripes® stores for a limited time*.

7-Eleven's Smokey Cheddar Sausage – made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips – is the perfect addition to any German-inspired feast. (PRNewswire)

Autumn festivals are a time to showcase some of the season's finest food, and 7-Eleven's Smokey Cheddar Sausage – made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips – is the perfect addition to any German-inspired feast. Nestled in a pillowy bun, this wurst can be topped with a variety of condiments and toppings in-store – like mustard, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions and more. What's more, members of 7Rewards ® and Speedy Rewards® will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

"We're excited to bring our customers another new, innovative menu item with the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, arriving just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the world," shared Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "Pair this wurst with a Bavarian-inspired side like our 7-Select Mini Twist Pretzels and you have a 'Wiesn' to party!"

And Oktoberfest isn't complete without some un-beer-lievable deals! Enjoy can't miss offers on ales, pales, and more in-store and through delivery via the 7NOW® delivery app. Better yet, with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for just $5.95 per month**.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com or 7NOW.com .

*MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON.

**By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

