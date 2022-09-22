Susan G. Komen® Dallas North Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Health Equity Among Those Most Impacted by Breast Cancer

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person Dallas North Texas MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and health equity programs, including Susan G. Komen's Stand for H.E.R— a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community. The Walk will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Levy Event Plaza, in Irving.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen's ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity revolution to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes," said Sofia Olivarez, Executive Director at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome returning presenting sponsor this year is Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

New, scenic route around Lake Carolyn

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

We Remember Tent to honor those we have lost

VIP Team area for top fundraisers open before and during the Walk

Sponsor booths with giveaways for participants

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

The Levy Event Plaza

501 E Las Colinas Blvd

Irving, TX 75039

October 22, 2022

7 AM Event Opens

8 AM Opening Ceremony

8 AM Walk

Register Online

https://www.komen.org/dallaswalk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

