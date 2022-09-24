MEDTRONIC HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), if they purchased the Company's shares between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Get Help

Medtronic investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-mdt-4/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Medtronic and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 26, 2022, the Company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2023, disclosing that as a result of the company's need to improve its quality control system and its expectation that the MiniMed 780G model - which Defendants had repeatedly identified as crucial to future growth - would not be approved in 2023, the company expected revenues from its Diabetes Group to decline between 6% and 7% in fiscal year 2023.

On this news, shares of Medtronic fell $6.10 per share, or nearly 6%, from a close of $105.54 per share on May 25, 2022, to close at $99.44 per share on May 26, 2022.

The case is The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A – Pension Fund, The Trustees of the Local 464A United Food & Commercial Workers' Union Welfare Service Benefit Fund, and The Trustees of the New York-New Jersey Amalgamated Pension Plan for Acme Employees v. Medtronic plc, et al., Case No. 22-cv-02197.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

