Brand Institute Partners on Corporate Rebrand for Clinical Stage Biotechnology Company

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Celsion Corporation in developing its new corporate name, Imunon, which was announced on September 19, 2022. The change of name reflects the evolution of the company's business – with a focus on and commitment to developing innovative immunotherapies and next-generation vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases.

Imunon, Inc. is reported to be a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company establishing a leadership position in immunology. In its press release of September 19, 2022, Celsion announced Imunon's plan to focus on a different approach from conventional therapies, advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective, and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Celsion on its name change to Imunon," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

