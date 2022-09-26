New 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' Invites College Students to Submit Business Ideas Online for the Chance to Win Both $23,000 in Tuition Dollars and $23,000 in Seed Money

FRISCO, Texas , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having awarded more than $13 million in tuition since 2008, today Dr Pepper announced the return of the annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program with its Tuition Giveaway Contest via TikTok in addition to an exciting new offer, the 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest,' which will accept submissions at Drpepper.com/hailmary .

Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program Kicks Off for 2022 With Over $650,000 in Awards

The brand has a long tradition of supporting academic excellence through sporting events, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest will provide students a chance to win up to $100,000 in tuition during the 2022-2023 college football season. Additionally, Dr Pepper will support deserving students and aspiring entrepreneurs through its new 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' initiative giving contestants the chance to submit their game-changing business ideas for a chance to win tuition and seed funding.

Students can enter the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway via TikTok using the #DrPepperTuitionContest hashtag and are encouraged to showcase why they deserve tuition in creative ways. The giveaway takes place each year as part of the college football season and tuition is awarded as part of the classic Throw Competition during the conference championship games.1

The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program continues to innovate each year; offering new and exciting opportunities for students to compete for college tuition. This year, the brand has added a separate buzz-worthy 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' initiative for students to pitch innovative goals, inventions, or business ideas to a high-profile panel of judges for a chance to potentially win $23K in tuition dollars plus an additional $23K in start-up funding. Students can enter for this initiative by visiting Drpepper.com/hailmary .

Three student finalists from the 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' initiative will pitch their unique business ideas to entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Elon University football player and TikTok star Jon Seaton, and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, who will choose a winner. Finalists will be flown to Dallas, TX to participate in the contest, occurring on October 24, 2022.2

"Every year we look forward to celebrating an inspiring and determined group of students who are passionate about their education and career," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We are thrilled to continue evolving the program with new elements such as the 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' as another way to support students pursuing their academic goals and entrepreneurial dreams."

Dr Pepper is currently accepting submissions for the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest through October 12, 2022 and the 'Hail Mary for $23K Contest' through October 5, 2022. For more information visit Drpeppertuition.com and Drpepper.com/hailmary . Follow or interact with Dr Pepper on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @drpepper.



1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident in 50 U.S./DC, age 18-24. Ends 11:59 PM PT 10/12/22. Rules@drpeppertuition.com. Void where prohibited.

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident in 50 U.S./DC, age 18-24. Ends 12:00 PM PT 10/5/22. www.drpepper.com/hailmary . Void where prohibited.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

