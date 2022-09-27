Armada Analytics Acquires f3 Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Armada Analytics, a premier commercial real estate services provider, announced that they would be acquiring f3 Inc., an Engineering and Environmental Due Diligence firm in St. Louis, Missouri.

For decades, Armada Analytics has set the industry standard in inspections of multifamily and other commercial properties with their Acquisition and Due Diligence Department.

Merging with f3 Inc. will give them the ability to go even deeper in assessing the physical condition of properties, providing their clients with an ease of engagement for multiple services.

f3 Inc.'s team of world-class engineers specialize in Engineering and Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) of commercial investment properties.

As Matt Legge, CEO of Armada Analytics, explained: "We are very excited about this acquisition. It fosters Armada's goal of offering greater convenience to our clients by providing them with a single vendor who can handle all their acquisition and financing needs."

"f3's best-in-class Engineering and Environmental reports," Legge continued, "fits perfectly with the services we currently offer with our Zoning and other property inspection reports."

f3 has a wealth of experience in conducting Physical Condition Assessments (PCAs) that meet the most stringent industry standards and investor guidelines.

As the CEO of f3, Randy Davis put it, "The effect of combining the services offered by both of our respective firms will better serve clients' needs, allowing for the continued growth of Armada and our employees."

