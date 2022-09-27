NiSource to host Investor Day event November 7 in New York City

Third quarter 2022 financial results will also be released before U.S. financial markets open

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource (NYSE: NI) will hold an Investor Day event in New York City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, starting at noon EST and concluding at 3 p.m.

(PRNewswire)

NiSource's senior management plans to provide a detailed update, followed by additional in-person investor meetings at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A webcast of the Investor Day event will be available on the company's website at investors.NiSource.com. A replay will be available shortly after the event.

NiSource will also release its third quarter financial results before U.S. financial markets open on Nov. 7.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NiSource Inc.