VENATOR BECOMES FIRST TITANIUM DIOXIDE PRODUCER WITH ECO PASSPORT BY OEKO-TEX® CERTIFIED GRADE FOR TEXTILE INDUSTRY

HOMBITAN® delustering pigment for synthetic fibers gains ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®

WYNYARD, England, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent publication of its second sustainability report, Venator has become the first manufacturer and supplier of fiber anatase titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) to the textile industry to secure an ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®. The accreditation relates to Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 pigment, a premium TiO 2 grade for delustering synthetic fibers such as polyester, viscose, and acrylic.

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is an independent, multi-stage testing and certification system for chemicals, colorants and auxiliaries used to manufacture textiles and leather. The rigorous ECO PASSPORT evaluation process provides independent proof that raw materials are produced in an environmentally friendly way and under socially responsible conditions.

HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 is an important TiO 2 grade in the textile industry. Widely used to reduce gloss, and create an aesthetically pleasing matt appearance, this special pigment also makes yarns easier to spin and improves lightfastness and weather resistance compared to standard pigments.

With an ECO PASSPORT in place, HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 is now certified suitable for use in specialist textile applications where there is direct skin contact and where the highest quality standards are required. This includes personal hygiene products such as wet wipes, diapers, and feminine hygiene products. The certification of HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 will also interest sports apparel manufacturers producing sweat wicking garments.

Xandra Bläser, Global Business Director - Specialty Pigmentary TiO 2 at Venator, said: "Textile producers are increasingly looking to source raw materials with an ECO PASSPORT in place. Purchasing ingredients with this quality mark makes it easier for them to achieve the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® label. If a garment carries the STANDARD 100 label, consumers expect that every component, i.e., every thread, button, and zip, has been tested for harmful substances and will not have a detrimental effect to their health. With this accreditation for HOMBITAN® LW-S 100, our customers have confidence that they are specifying a product from a reliable, responsible partner that adheres to the strictest safety and product stewardship standards."

To secure ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® status for HOMBITAN® LW-S 100, Venator worked with the testing provider Hohenstein. As part of the accreditation process, Venator's TiO 2 experts had to pass three screening steps:

First, HOMBITAN ® LW-S 100 was cross checked against lists of harmful chemicals including REACH's substances of very high concern (SVHC) candidate list

The product was tested in an independent laboratory to ensure its suitability for use in the sustainable production of textiles

The final step was a site visit to check that Venator had all the correct systems in place for environmental management, health and safety, quality management and social responsibility.

John Murphy, Technical Director of Hohenstein Europe said: "We're delighted to congratulate Venator on their successful ECO PASSPORT certification, the systematic testing promotes confidence, compliance and efficiency in the textile industry and means Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 meets the very highest standards for safer textiles."

The OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification is recognized as a LEVEL 3 ZDHC* MRSL Conformance Indicator for the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero program – meaning Venator's HOMBITAN® LW-S 100 meets the highest ZDHC's guidelines for safer textile chemistries and is verified as being responsibly manufactured. The Roadmap to Zero Program, by ZDHC, is leading the fashion industry to eliminate harmful chemicals from its global supply chain by building the foundation for more sustainable manufacturing to protect workers, consumers and our planet's ecosystems.

Venator has an extensive portfolio of pigments and additive products for the fibers and textiles market. Examples included TiO 2 for delustering all kind of fiber polymers such as polyester, polyamide, viscose and polyacrylonitrile; plus specialized BaSO 4 (available under the brand of HOMBRIGHT® S-ID) for achieving bright yarns that have greater production stability and can be spun faster. Venator is now working to secure ECO PASSPORT status for a variety of other TiO 2 grades that it produces for the textile industry.

For more information, please email: fibers_expert@venatorcorp.com

* The ZDHC is a multi-stakeholder organization made up of over 170 contributors from across the textile industry including brands, suppliers, chemical suppliers, and solution providers.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

