BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Adam Jones Senior Client Strategist in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNYMellon Wealth Management named Adam Jones as senior client strategist. Adam works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Adam is based in Pittsburgh and reports to HumaMohiuddin, market president, Pittsburgh.

Adam brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to his new role. He joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Bank of America, where he served as vice president, business banking senior relationship manager. Prior to that, he was vice president, senior commercial relationship manager at Huntington Bank. Adam also held a variety of roles at PNC Bank.

"Adam is a charismatic leader with a proven track record as a trusted advisor and problem solver for clients," said Mohiuddin. "His ability to create strong relationships within the community combined with his extensive expertise makes him a valuable addition to our world-class team and allows him to reinforce and expand the delivery of our Active Wealth framework with clients and prospects."

Adam earned a Bachelor of Science from Westminster College. He is an active member of his community and previously served on the board for Junior Achievement Young Professionals.

