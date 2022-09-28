Boston Globe Media and Point32Health Collaborate on the Second Season of "Turning Points," a Podcast Series Helping People Navigate Mental Health

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media and Point32Health , the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, have partnered again to launch season two of their podcast series called Turning Points , focusing on important conversations around mental health. The five-episode series, created in collaboration with Studio/B — Boston Globe Media's branded content studio — will once again feature empowering stories from those who have reclaimed their emotional well-being by finding their 'Turning Points.' New episodes of Turning Points will be launched every Wednesday, beginning September 28th.

Tune in at Globe.com/TurningPoints or find episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

"We're incredibly proud to be collaborating again with our partners at Point32Health on this special project, one that has clearly struck a chord with our audiences," said Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer for Boston Globe Media. "In fact, some of our episodes from season one saw download figures that put them in the top 15-20 percent of all podcasts. This is an amazing accomplishment, considering how saturated the podcast space has gotten over the past few years. It also validates how powerful the concept of what we like to call 'meaningful media' can be."

Returning to host season two will be Frantzes Lys, a renowned clinical social worker, accomplished writer and public speaker who has dedicated her life's work to helping people heal by removing emotional blocks and defying the resistance in their lives. In season two, Frantzes continues the discussion around pivotal moments in mental health journeys through conversations with professional athletes, scientists, therapists, writers, entrepreneurs and advocates about their mental health turning points, practices, and treatment experiences. Featured guests include Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, bestselling author of "Grief is Love: Living with Loss" Marisa Renee Lee and Founder and CEO of Black Girl Ventures, Shelly Omilâdé Bell, among others.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Turning Points podcast for a second season and to amplify these unique and pivotal moments that happen for many on their mental health journey," said Stephen Cassell, chief marketing & brand officer for Point32Health. "This podcast series is an extension of our mission to guide and empower healthier lives for everyone, and we're excited to welcome listeners to hear about the experiences of others committing themselves to a better quality of life."

Listeners can learn more about Turning Points and find episodes by visiting the podcast's website at Globe.com/TurningPoints , or find episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and other podcasting platforms.

