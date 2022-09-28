Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

IBM zSystems is an overarching title used by IBM for all of its z/Architecture mainframe computers, beginning with the z900 up to the most recent z16, released in May 2022. The "z" stands for "zero downtime," which reflects the reliability of the system. Data that is handled by IBM zSystems is encrypted by dedicated processors over the complete ecosystem, using quantum-safe data encryption. This means that encrypted data can withstand future unauthorized decryption using quantum computing capacity. Similarly, LinuxONE is an enterprise-grade server with a unique architecture designed to meet the needs of mission-critical workloads. It brings together IBM's experience in building sustainable, secure, and scalable systems with the openness of the Linux operating system. LinuxONE runs on IBM zSystems servers.

"Converge looks forward to expanding our IBM zSystems and LinuxONE capabilities into Canada," stated Greg Berard, President and North American CEO of Converge. "Converge has been offering these solutions to our clients across the United States for many years and have strong technical resources with deep expertise and knowledge around these offerings. We're excited to now be able to bring those skills to our Canadian clients and offer the same level of these IBM services and solutions across North America."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

