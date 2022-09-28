Correlation One Named #6 on LinkedIn's Top Startups 2022 List

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One is pleased to announce its inclusion to LinkedIn's Top Startups 2022 list in the United States. Selection criteria include a company's ability to attract exceptional talent, job interest, employment growth, and engagement on the LinkedIn social media platform.

The data training provider is ranked sixth among 50 emerging U.S.-based startups. (PRNewswire)

As AI and other technological advancements accelerate globally, the need to upskill and re-skill people will grow.

The company ranked sixth on the list of 50 companies.

"We're honored," said Rasheed Sabar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "This achievement wouldn't be possible without the entire Correlation One community and its unwavering commitment to re-imagining education and unlocking diverse human potential at scale."

Known primarily for its innovative, award-winning Data Science for All (DS4A) training programs stateside, Correlation One has expanded in recent years to partner with major corporations and forward-thinking nations (e.g., Colombia and Jordan) seeking to upskill and reskill their workforces to meet the needs of the rapidly growing global data economy.

Additionally, Correlation One has continuously distinguished itself for its unwavering commitment to nurturing data talent within traditionally underrepresented groups (e.g., BIPOC, Women, Hispanic / Latinx, LGBTQ+, Veterans, Refugees). All Correlation One DS4A courses are offered 100% free to learners, with Employer Partners covering the costs.

Meanwhile, the startup's corporate data training solutions provide employers the opportunity to build staff skills to support organizational data transformations.

"Our work is focused on building a new, transformative educational model that provides access to world-class learning and upskilling, without the debilitating financial burden," said Shamsudeen Mustafa, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We also believe that a scalable model for the future should be employer-embedded, creating a clear pathway from training to employment. As AI and other technological advancements accelerate around the globe, the need to upskill and re-skill people will need to keep up, making our work more critical than ever."

About Correlation One

Correlation One helps organizations develop the workforce data literacy and fluency to drive in-house data transformations and make the most of their technology investments. Companies need data talent to power growth, but there are many blockers to talent development. These obstacles range from structural inequities that have held certain groups back to a dearth of affordable, high-quality, career readiness training.

To meet those needs, we deliver innovative custom training solutions designed to upskill or reskill workforces. Our award-winning stateside data training programs — including Data Science for All (DS4A) — have expanded to support governments in South America and the Middle East who are investing in data literacy today to fill job opportunities in tomorrow's data economy.

Our programs are offered 100% free to learners, thanks to partnerships with some of the world's most distinguished brands (Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and SoftBank), corporations that recognize the urgent need to access, develop, and train talent to power data-driven businesses responsibly, ethically, and at scale.

Contact: naveen@correlation-one.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Correlation One