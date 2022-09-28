CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Go-Bowen Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Go-Bowen's Sonora, Monster, Sahara-X and Mars youth ATV models because the ATVs do not comply with federal safety standards.

The youth ATVs fail to meet the mandatory federal safety standard for ATVs, including the mechanical suspension and parking brake requirements, which are in place to prevent serious injury or death. The "Monster" model also exceeds the maximum speed allowed for vehicles intended for children ages 6 and older.

Additionally, the youth ATVs lack a federally mandated, CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. Federal law requires ATV action plans to ensure that the industry promotes ATV safety, including rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.

Go-Bowen has refused to conduct a voluntary recall of these noncompliant ATVs. CPSC is continuing to pursue a recall.

The ATVs were sold in-store and online, including at Blackbeard Powersports, www.Walmart.com, www.Factorypure.com, www.Familygokarts.com, www.Bigtoysgreencountry.com, www.Turbopowersports.com, www.Scootercatalog.com, www.Upzy.com, www.Intheholegolf.com, www.Tsctoys.com, and www.Dgiproduct.com. The ATVs were sold for between $550 and $1,000.

The Sonora and Mars models were sold starting in 2013, and all models stopped sale in July 2021. The ATVs have "Go-Bowen" or "GBmoto" decals and have a metal plate affixed to the front frame with the model name, product type, "Electric kids Mini Quad" and the manufacturer name, "YongKang Dingchang Industry & Trade Co. Ltd."

CPSC's latest data show that Off Highway Vehicles (OHVs), including ATVs, are annually associated with an average of more than 700 deaths and an estimated 100,000 emergency department-treated injuries. (Learn more about OHV safety here: OHV & ATV Safety | CPSC.gov )

CPSC urges consumers to stop using these ATVs immediately and to report any incidents of involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

