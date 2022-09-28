Marshall Inu Presents The MFC: World's First Decentralized MMA Championship

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Inu has announced the creation of the Marshall Fighting Championship: MFC. Dave Leduc, the Lethwei superstar, has taken the role of President of the MFC and will be at the helm of its development as MRI seeks to further its goal of "Fighting for Fighters."

Marshall Inu (PRNewswire)

The inaugural event of MFC is slated to take place in Bojnice Castle in Brezno, Slovakia towards the end of October.

There is a promising card of fighters preparing themselves for the event. The entire fight weekend will be documented with fresh and innovative approaches to its presentation and program. It will be a 100% community-based league with unique modes of interaction for fighters and fans alike.

As part of the Marshall Inu ecosystem, MRI will be the utility token of the MFC and its native sportsbook which is presently being prepared for a synchronous launch with the MFC.

The MFC will be a multi-disciplinary championship - not unlike the ONE FC model. MRI will have MMA, Muay Thai, Lethwei, Kickboxing, Jiu Jitsu, Karate, Judo and more. The Marshall Inu team is not looking to be a one-trick pony; rather, the opposite in order to align with their mission to support athletes at grassroot-levels worldwide.

There will be multiple MFC events worldwide with MFC #2 and MFC #3 penciled in for Medellin, Columbia in December and Buenos Aires, Argentina in Q1 2023!

About Marshall Inu:

Marshall Inu was designed to help MMA fighters succeed with an extra source of income. As a passionate group of MMA enthusiasts, the Marshall Inu team is on a mission to merge the worlds of MMA and meme coins. This will enable the team to do something good within the Marshall Inu community. Marshall Inu has sponsored and donated to over 500 MMA fighters. In addition, they have gifted over $5 million to fighters, coaches, gyms and grassroots combat federations on five continents to date!

Connect With Marshall Inu!

Twitter | Telegram | Website

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marshall Inu