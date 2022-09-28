Mrs. T's® Announces Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies in Celebration of National Pierogy Day and 70th Anniversary

Seventy boxes of the limited-edition flavor will be given away to pierogy fans via Instagram

SHENANDOAH, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. T's Pierogies, the largest producer of frozen pierogies in the country, today announces the release of its limited-edition flavor – Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies. In celebration of National Pierogy Day on October 8th and the 70th anniversary of Mrs. T's - these deliciously seasonal pierogies will be available to 70 lucky winners via a sweepstakes on Mrs. T's Instagram.

Starting at 12PM ET on September 28th, fans can head to @mrstspierogies on Instagram to enter to win a box of the limited-edition Mini Pumpkin Spice Pierogies. To enter, fans must engage with the brand by following @mrstspierogies on Instagram, and liking and commenting on the sweepstakes post using the hashtags #NationalPierogyDay and #Sweepstakes.

Filled with whipped cream cheese and fall favorites like pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices, all wrapped in tender pasta – Mrs. T's Mini Pumpkin Spice pierogies will only be available via an Instagram sweepstakes and not sold in stores.

"Mrs. T's Pierogies created National Pierogy Day to honor all pierogies and the day our founder Ted Twardzik Sr., the son of the Mrs. T, made his very first pierogy sale to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA," said LeeAnn Smulligan, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "Since pumpkin spice is a fall favorite, we thought there was no better way to celebrate the day than to share a version of the beloved flavor that will create as many smiles as our pierogies."

Mrs. T's Pierogies are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes and cheese. They add big smiles and even bigger, bold flavor to everyday meals, apps, sides and snacks and are available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in full and mini sizes. Mrs. T's Pierogies can be found in the frozen food aisle. For more information and recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

