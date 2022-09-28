Noodle Names Former EAB Agency Services Principal Kamilah Lewis as Vice President of University Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle , the nation's fastest-growing online education network of universities, employers and learners, announced today the addition of former EAB Principal Kamilah Lewis to its University Partnerships team as Vice President. In this newly created role, Lewis will drive high-potential, student-centric, online education partnerships with universities focused on growth and expanded access.

Lewis comes to Noodle from EAB, one of the most well-respected consulting firms specializing in education institutions, where she was a Principal. In that role, she helped build the Agency Services department through the implementation of comprehensive digital strategies based on a thorough understanding of market trends, technical breakthroughs, customer journeys, and customer behavior. She also served as one of the architects for the Agency's digital strategy product offering.

"Kamilah's reputation in the EdTech space is exceptional and we are delighted to add her to our thriving University Partnerships team," said Lee Bradshaw, Noodle Chief Strategy Officer. "Her expertise in consumer behavior, enterprise strategy and go-to-market innovation are huge assets for Noodle as we build a growing network of university and employer partners."

Lewis brings to Noodle 20+ years of experience supporting product innovation as a classically trained brand manager and certified Facilitator, amassing a consultant portfolio that includes several Fortune 500 companies and series funded start-ups.

She is a highly-requested speaker for a range of industry topics, from online content strategy to enrollment marketing, and has been a panelist and presenter at several higher education events including the AMA Symposium for the Marketing of Higher Education, National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), and regional CMO Roundtables.

Lewis is a two-time SABRE Award recipient for digital advertising campaigns focused on families, but as a mother of four amazing human beings, she's most proud of being named the 2020/2021 Working Mother of the Year by Working Mother Magazine.

Lewis earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly UMUC) and a Master of Business Administration from American InterContinental University.

