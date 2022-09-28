Sealing Technologies Named Defender of The Year Finalist in the 2022 Cybersecurity Awards by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

The sixth annual awards program recognizes the best of Maryland's cybersecurity ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, was named a finalist in the 2022 Cybersecurity Awards by the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), Maryland's only nonprofit organization dedicated to bolstering the growth of the state's cybersecurity industry. These competitive awards recognize leading-edge cybersecurity products and services, change-makers, and innovators contributing to our nation's cybersecurity ecosystem.

SealingTech rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. Most recently, SealingTech actively partnered with DOD contractors to field the forthcoming GN 7000, which accelerates traditional cyber defense workloads.

"We are incredibly honored to be named as one of the Defender of the Year finalists," said Ed Sealing, CEO and founder of SealingTech. "Our mission drives our company, and I'm extremely proud of our team and their commitment to the role we play in supporting our cyber warfighters along with those of our allies."

Award winners will be announced during CAMI's Annual Celebration and Awards Ceremony at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve on October 19. These awards highlight the best and brightest of Maryland's cybersecurity industry and will honor those that have protected businesses and government entities with their innovative and outstanding services.

About Sealing Technologies, Inc.

SealingTech is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For additional information, visit www.sealingtech.com.

About CAMI

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a statewide, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization established in 2015. CAMI is Maryland's only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland's cybersecurity industry. The organization strives to help members form connections with each other, industry resources and potential private and public sector buyers. Additionally, CAMI provides free cybersecurity incident response advice to Maryland businesses with its Cyber SWAT Team, composed of select organization members.

