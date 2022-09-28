StubHub's 2022-23 NHL Preview: Overall Demand Up More Than 15%; Boston Bruins are the #1 in Demand Team of the Season

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche enter top 10 for the first time
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, today releases its 2022-23 NHL Season Preview, outlining the ticket trends that define the NHL's top in demand teams, games and more ahead of the season start. The league has driven a 15% jump in sales on StubHub so far this season, due largely to the increased demand of the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators.
Key highlights include:
- Boston Bruins are #1 In Demand Team, Host NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park
- New York Rangers Land at #3
- ● Nashville Predators See the Biggest Jump in Demand
- ● Colorado Avalanche Enter StubHub's Top Ten for the First Time
"As fans prepare for the return of hockey, the NHL is commanding 15 percent more ticket sales on StubHub than the start of the 2021 season," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Three of the Original Six teams - Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers - drive the greatest sales, while the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are on our top ten list for the first time, after competing in last season's Stanley Cup Finals."
StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Teams of 2022-23
- Boston Bruins
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- New York Rangers
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Montreal Canadiens
- Nashville Predators
- Edmonton Oilers
- Detroit Red Wings
- Colorado Avalanche
- Tampa Bay Lightning
Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.
StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Games of 2022-23
- NHL Winter Classic - Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins on January 2
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens on January 21
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens on November 12
- Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs on February 1
- Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche on March 20
- Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs on January 27
- Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings on November 8
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers on April 5
- Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs on November 11
- Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers on October 15
Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.
StubHub's Top In Demand Week 1 NHL Games of 2022-23
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens on October 12
- Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche on October 12
- Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers on October 11
- Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings on October 14
Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for games from October 11 - 15, 2022.
StubHub's Top-Trending NHL Teams of 2022-23
- Nashville Predators (192%)
- Colorado Avalanche (189%)
- Buffalo Sabres (172%)
- San Jose Sharks (155%)
- Anaheim Ducks (120%)
- Boston Bruins (95%)
- Detroit Red Wings (68%)
- Los Angeles Kings (67%)
- New York Rangers (60%)
- Minnesota Wild (57%)
Based on U.S.-based teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for sales for the 2022-23 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021-22 season. Number indicates the percentage of jump in ticket sales.
List does not include Canadian teams due to venue capacity restrictions in place during the 2021-2022 season.
StubHub offers the widest selection for fans to buy and sell tickets to 2022-23 NHL games, with all orders backed by a FanProtect Guarantee and accessible customer service.
At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and Paciolan. StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
View original content:
SOURCE StubHub