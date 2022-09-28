ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenue of $42.89 Million, an Increase of 1.71% for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenue of $42.89 Million, an Increase of 1.71% for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

Revenue increased 1.71% to a record $42.89 million due to increased market demand over our stainless steel coil and nickel material. During six months ended March 31, 2022 , the sales of stainless steel coil and nickel material accounts for approximately 65.36% of our total revenue, as compared to 53.85% of our total revenue during six months ended March 31, 2021 .

Gross profit decreased by 15.73% to $3.97 million . Gross margin was 9.25%, compared to 11.16% for the same period of the prior fiscal period. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to increased sales percentage of low margin products such as stainless steel coil products and decreased sales percentage of high-margin products such as water and gas piping products.

Income from operations was $0.24 million , compared to loss from operations of $1.65 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 0.57%, compared to -3.91% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease of operating margin was primarily due to decreased selling and marketing expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income was $0.001 million . This compared to net loss of $1.92 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net book value per share was $3.10 as of March 31, 2022 , compared to $3.08 as of September 30, 2021 .

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, commented, "Bucking the trend of a declining economy during the first quarter of 2022 as countries including China battled the inflation and the rise of material prices, we are pleased to report record revenue increase for the first half of fiscal year 2022. During first half of fiscal year 2022, we successfully executed our spent-cut program which aims to reduce operating expenses without impacting sales performance. With operating expenses declined 41.41%, revenue increased by 1.71% and our first half of fiscal year 2022 results underscore continuing order strength for our proprietary stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. We are proud of what the Company and the staff has achieved for the first half of fiscal year 2022. Looking forward, we expect revenue to continue to grow for the second half of the fiscal year 2022.

Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022

Revenue

Revenue increased by $721,834 or 1.71%, to $ 42,890,657 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from $42,168,823 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by our increased sales of stainless steel coil and nickel material as compared to our stainless steel piping and fitting products. During six months ended March 31, 2022, the sales of stainless steel coil and strip accounts for approximately 65.36% of our total revenue, as compared to 53.85% of our total revenue during six months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit decreased by $740,649, or 15.73%, to $3,967,109 for the six months ended March 31, 2022 from $4,707,758 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. Gross profit margin was 9.25% for the six months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 11.16% for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease of gross profit was primarily due to increased weighted average selling prices of our water and gas piping products as the result of domestic demand recovery of construction materials and piping infrastructure. The gross profit of stainless steel coil products is approximately 0.57% due to the decrease of average selling price of stainless steel coil products, while our water and gas piping products generally have gross margin of 22.67% during six months ended March 31, 2022.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

We incurred $930,052 in selling and marketing expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2,769,264 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $1,839,212, or 66.42%, during the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the six months ended March 31, 2022. This decrease is primarily due to decreased marketing expenses paid for the marketing and promoting services provided to xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company. During the six months ended March 31, 2021, the Company entered into a Consultancy Agreement (the "Agreement") with Dentoro Alliance LP, a company incorporated in the Republic of Ireland (the "Consultant"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Consultant agreed to provide marketing services for the business development of xSigma Corporation, including website development, social media and community management, content creation and public relations management. In exchange for the Consultant's services, the Company agreed to pay the Consultant 250,000 ordinary shares of the Company. The shares are valued at $3.58/share.

General and Administrative expenses

We incurred $2,232,863 in general and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1,166,210 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses increased by $1,066,653, or 91.46%, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to decrease in travelling expenses and administrative staff salary.

Research and Development Expenses

We incurred $560,216 in research and development expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2,419,355 for the six months ended March 31, 2021. R&D expenses decreased by $1,859,139, or 76.84%, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. During the six months ended March 31, 2021, our various subsidiaries developed a DeFi exchange, a cryptocurrency trading platform, and an NFT platform, while those platforms were in late-stage development during the six months ended March 31, 2022 and therefore the related expenses decreased significantly.

Income (loss) from Operations

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred operating income of $243,977 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to operating loss of $1,647,071 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of operating income of $1,891,048.

Other Income (Expenses)

Our interest income and expenses were $4,493 and $465,466, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to interest income and expenses of $9,543 and $528,598, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease of interest expense is primarily due to the decrease of bank loan incurred during fiscal half year of 2022. Other income mainly consists of government grant for financial support to the Company under local government's innovation incentive programs.

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred net loss of $1,281 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $1,916,893 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, a increase in profit of $1,918,174.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $5.56 million, compared to $16.16 million as of September 30, 2021. Short-term bank borrowings were $18.91 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $21.39 million as of September 30, 2021.

Accounts receivable was $29.55 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $27.12 million as of September 30, 2021. Inventories were $23.78 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $20.69 million as of September 30, 2021. Accounts payable was $3.32 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $2.16 million as of September 30, 2021.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $72.09 million and $38.04 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.90 as of March 31, 2022. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $78.70 million and $44.51 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.77 as of September 30, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.86 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $4.23 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.17 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.06 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in financing activities was $1.65 million for the six months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided in financing activities of $23.82 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)







For the Six Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Revenues



42,890,657



$ 42,168,823

Cost of sales



38,923,548





37,461,065

Gross profit



3,967,109





4,707,758



















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses



930,052





2,769,264

General and administrative expenses



2,232,863





1,166,210

Research and development costs



560,216





2,419,355

Total operating expenses



3,723,132





6,354,829



















Operating Income (loss)



243,977





(1,647,071)



















Other income (expenses):















Interest expenses



(465,466)





(528,598)

Interest income



4,493





9,543

Other income (expenses), net



218,277





325,539

Total other income (expenses), net



(242,696)





(193,516)



















Income (Loss) before income taxes



1,281





(1,840,587)



















Income tax provision



-





(76,306)



















Net income (loss)



1,281



$ (1,916,893)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(9,635)





(1,334,346)



















Net income (loss) attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



(8,354)



$ (582,547)



















Net income (loss)



1,281



$ (1,916,893)



















Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment



871,641





1,863,153



















Total comprehensive income (loss)



872,922





(53,740)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(15,437)





(1,315,874)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



857,485





1,262,134



















Basic and diluted earnings per share















Basic



-





(0.03)

Diluted



-





(0.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic











19,243,252

Diluted











21,743,252



ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)







2022 (Unaudited)

2021 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,244,796

$ 13,525,298 Restricted cash



79,170



77,906 Short-term Investment



236,619



2,560,760 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,258,356 and $2,221,870, respectively



29,545,643



27,124,959 Notes receivable



—



— Other receivables



5,229,288



2,158,120 Due from related parties



368,214



— Inventories



26,784,418



20,689,252 Advance to suppliers



4,602,336



12,567,368 Total current assets



72,090,484



78,703,663 Property, plant and equipment, net



7,896,620



8,004,855 Right-of use asset



123,042



54,166 Intangible assets, net



9,563,588



8,749,987 Deferred tax assets



359,265



353,460 Long-term deposit



12,677,668



12,472,847 Long-term investment



25,328,632



25,323,323 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 128,039,299

$ 133,662,301 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,323,532

$ 2,159,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,629,919



6,875,769 Lease liability - current portion



-



26,332 Accrued payroll and welfare



1,776,071



1,853,019 Advance from customers



2,492,270



5,666,214 Due to related parties



441,359



1,072,335 Convertible debentures



2,823,364



2,823,364 Short-term bank borrowings



18,912,183



21,394,761 Other borrowing - short term portion



288,418



283,758 Income tax payable



2,354,910



2,354,832 Total current liabilities



38,042,025



44,510,115 Lease liability - long term portion



-



27,834 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 38,042,025

$ 44,537,949













Equity











Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares

authorized, 28,918,177 and 16,558,037 shares issued and outstanding, respectively











Additional paid-in capital



63,374,085



63,374,085 Statutory surplus reserve



2,916,539



2,914,602 Subscription receivable



(125,000)



(125,000) Retained earnings



19,727,213



19,737,504 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



3,764,433



2,898,594 Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



89,657,270



88,799,785 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



340,004



324,567 Total equity



89,997,274



89,124,352 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 128,039,299

$ 133,662,301

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Six Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 1,281



$ (1,916,893)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation expense



340,666





264,887

Amortization expense



(938)





6,605

Non-cash expenses



166,907





894,167

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,965,921)





6,755,242

Other receivables



(3,021,383)





2,420,300

Notes receivable



(366,474)





38,197

Inventories



(5,728,222)





428,946

Advance to suppliers



8,132,790





(9,053,966)

Accounts payable



1,123,002





(4,379,215)

Notes payable



-





(45,783)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(1,185,431)





(2,084,882)

Accrued payroll and welfare



(106,869)





(466,248)

Advance from customers



(3,251,552)





2,907,425

Income tax payable



-





(3,111)

Net cash provided (used in) operating activities



(5,862,144)





(4,234,329)



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment



-





62,728

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(165,772)





(4,871)

Net cash used in investing activities



(165,772)





57,857



















Cash Flows from Financing activities:















Net proceeds from stock offering



-





27,340,977

Net proceeds released from (placed into) bank acceptance notes



15





-

Net proceeds released from short-term investment



2,355,010





305,222

Net proceeds from (repayment to) short-term bank borrowings



(2,820,517)





351,006

Net repayment of other borrowing



(539,337)





(156,929)

Repayments of loans of related parties



(645,521)





(1,138,134)

Cash advance to related parties



-





(2,878,572)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(1,650,350)





23,823,569



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



87,415





386,231



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(7,590,851)





20,033,328

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year



12,835,647





3,759,535

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year

$ 5,244,796



$ 23,792,863



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ 167,862

Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 465,465



$ 524,217



