Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal Joins Legalweek Keynote Lineup

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal will join the keynote lineup for Legalweek 2023, taking place March 20-23, 2023 in New York City.

Dan will take the stage on Thursday, March 23 for the morning keynote address titled How to Blend Profit and Purpose. During his keynote, Schulman will discuss what it takes to help shape a more just and inclusive society as purpose and profit can be mutually reinforcing.

"ALM is very excited to welcome Dan Schulman as part of the Legalweek 2023 keynote lineup. As an award winning CEO of a Fortune 500 company, Dan joining the 2023 program is an outstanding addition to this year's speaker lineup, which will feature some of the top legal and corporate professionals from most influential corporate legal departments, law firms, and legal technology enterprises." said Mark Fried, President of Events and Head of Global Strategic Initiatives at ALM Media.

Joining Mr. Schulman on the 2023 keynote lineup will be Actor and Storyteller, LeVar Burton who will speak on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, discussing, Using the Power of Storytelling to Rise Above the Noise.

With the recent 2023 agenda release, Legalweek will once again feature four days of premier content including 60+ sessions, 21 tracks, workshops and more, bringing together the entire legal community to gain actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

