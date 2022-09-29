DISH Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Nationally for 5 Consecutive Years by J.D. Power

The most awarded brand in customer satisfaction for cable/satellite TV service by J.D. Power

Ranked #1 in six study factors, including "Performance and Reliability" and "Features and Functionality," among nationally ranked brands

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row DISH has been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Cable/Satellite TV Service Providers Nationally, in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. DISH has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards than any other cable/satellite TV service brand nationally.

"Since our start, DISH has been home to bold ideas, high-quality services and a commitment to our customers," said Erik Carlson, president and chief executive officer, DISH Network. "Having our customers rate us #1 in customer satisfaction for five years in a row is a testament to our team's dedication to customer care, and our exceptional products and services. I want to thank our customers for their vote of confidence and also our team members for their hard work and drive for excellence."

"Customer satisfaction is an important indication of how well a business runs," said Brian Neylon, executive vice president and group president, DISH TV. "We believe winning this award means that DISH is focused on the right things, and our customers notice. We pride ourselves on our service, technology and value, and we keep our customers as a top priority."

In addition to earning #1 in "Customer Satisfaction" for cable/satellite TV service nationally, DISH was also ranked #1 in six study factors, including "Performance and Reliability," "Features and Functionality," "Customer Care," "Cost of Service," "Billing and Payment" and "Communications and Promotions," among nationally ranked brands.

DISH continues adding value for customers with the Hopper whole-home DVR platform, which now includes the recently launched Hopper Plus, Joey 4 and Wireless Joey 4. The Hopper Plus and family of Joeys integrate the best of live TV and all streaming services by providing whole-home access to over 10,000 apps and the full lineup of DISH content without having to change inputs or remotes.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

