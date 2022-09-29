EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

