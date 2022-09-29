MICHELLE OBAMA'S WHEN WE ALL VOTE ENGAGES THOUSANDS OF VOTERS AHEAD OF THIS YEAR'S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

MICHELLE OBAMA'S WHEN WE ALL VOTE ENGAGES THOUSANDS OF VOTERS AHEAD OF THIS YEAR'S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

More than 22,000 people registered or checked their registration as a part of When We All Vote's National Voter Registration Week of Action with Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry, Jennifer Lopez and more

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, with the help of volunteers who led more than 150 voter registration events across 30 states, When We All Vote led a National Voter Registration Week of Action that engaged thousands of potential voters across the country to get registered and ready to vote. After the Week of Action and National Black Voter Day, more than 22,000 people registered or checked their registration status with When We All Vote. When We All Vote reached more than 600,000 people on social media, launched partnerships to connect with new voters and engaged talent to merge voting with popular culture.

More than 22,000 people registered or checked their registration as a part of When We All Vote's Week of Action

"To celebrate our Week of Action ahead of this year's midterm elections, When We All Vote focused on empowering voters and reaching our communities in creative and engaging ways," said Stephanie L. Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "Every voice and every vote matters. And when we organize, mobilize, show up and vote, we can make real change in our country and demand a better future for all of us."

When We All Vote launched the Week of Action announcing a partnership with BET celebrating National Black Voter Day featuring a video message for Black voters from Michelle Obama and Chris Paul. Throughout the week, key partnerships and moments included:

virtual kickoff rally featuring Michelle Obama , Sheryl Lee Ralph , Rita Wilson and more. featuringand more.

new song released by cast members from the current Broadway company of Hamilton promoting the importance of voting in partnership with When We All Vote. released by cast members from the current Broadway company ofpromoting the importance of voting in partnership with When We All Vote.

video message featuring Michelle Obama , Liza Koshy , Bretman Rock, Chris Paul and Jeannie Mai . featuring, Bretman Rock,and

New York City to launch the Voting Suits You campaign with Supermajority and Argent featuring the return of the iconic bright pink suit that sold out within 24 hours in 2020 and posts from celebrities, influencers and leaders in social justice. A pop-up store into launch thewith Supermajority and Argent featuring the return of the iconic bright pink suit that sold out within 24 hours in 2020 and posts from celebrities, influencers and leaders in social justice.

Alicia Keys concerts in Atlanta as a part of the Beautiful Noise Live When All Women Vote Week of Action with Live Nation Women and The United State of Women. Nonpartisan voter registration activations at the Brandi Carlile andconcerts inas a part of thewith Live Nation Women and The United State of Women.

Voter registration activations with The Shade Room, Change.org, Tumblr, Yelp, Glossier, Watch The Yard, the BLK dating app and over 70 additional partners.

Virtual conversations on environmental justice and gerrymandering featuring Stephanie L. Young , Marc Elias , Maya Wiley , Kelly Burton , Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali , Dr. Frances Colón, Nathaniel Smith and Nikhil Swaminathan .

Social media moments with When We All Vote Co-Chairs and Ambassadors emphasizing the importance of voter registration with Michelle Obama , Stephen Curry , Chris Paul , Jennifer Lopez , Kerry Washington , Megan Rapinoe , Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Liza Koshy , Bretman Rock, Lupita Nyong 'o, Martin Lawrence , Regina Hall , Jeannie Mai Jenkins , Yvette Nicole Brown , Alyssa Milano and many more.

When We All Vote volunteers led more than 150 voter registration events across the country, including more than 50 events led by My School Votes clubs in high schools. Examples include:

Next week, When We All Vote will join other organizations in providing voters with the information and resources they need to make their voices heard as a part of National Voter Education Week. Voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote, find their polling place and more through When We All Vote's Voter Resources Hub .

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

When We All Vote is a key initiative within Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). These organizations are homes for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation.

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit home for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation. Civic Nation empowers and educates individuals, companies, institutions and organizations to drive culture, systems, and policy change, working towards a more inclusive and equitable America. Seven initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us, Made to Save and We The Action. Learn more here .

View original content:

SOURCE When We All Vote