plusOne Expands Product Line to Support Everyone's Self-Pleasure Needs

Leading Sexual Wellness Brand Launches Five New Products

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne, the leading provider of sexual wellness devices, today announced the expansion of their premium line with five new products including the Kegel Trainer, Thumping Arouser, Stroker, Pop-Up Vibe, and Dual Luxe. Products will be available at various mass retailers including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, along with myplusone.com.

plusOne Logo (PRNewswire)

plusOne provides quality devices and accessories to support each person's sexual health at affordable and competitive prices. With the addition of five new self-pleasuring products, plusOne continues to further promote a personalized sexual wellness experience for everyone's unique pleasure needs and preferences.

Pop-Up Vibe: Travel-friendly, ultra-smooth, and extendable, the plusOne pop-up vibe has it all. Perfect for external stimulation, this compact vibe packs a lot of power. Its 10 different vibration settings and double-peaked side for pinpointed vibration create a uniquely pleasurable sensation. The pop-up vibe's extendable design opens for the perfect fit between the fingers or closes for discreet storage. Available at Walmart stores across the country.

Dual Luxe: Experience enhanced pleasure with the plusOne Dual Luxe. The rigid internal form makes deeper penetration possible, while the flexible arm creates continuous external stimulation. Its dual vibrating motors have 10 different settings allowing you to reach new levels of pleasure. The Dual Luxe also contains a unique massaging bead with 5 stroking motions to perfectly target your g-spot. Available at Walmart stores across the country.

Kegel Trainer: This device gives your pelvic floor a workout to achieve stronger and more frequent climaxes. Ultra-smooth and super soft, the Kegel Trainer is both hygienic and easy to insert. With 5 vibration settings, and a lithium-ion battery, enjoy 1.5 hours of use in a single charge. Available at CVS and Walgreens stores across the country, along with myplusone.com. Coming to Walmart locations December 2022.

Thumping Arouser: The plusOne thumping arouser is perfectly curved to fit anybody, designed to reach your sweet spots, and gives a gentle yet powerful thumping sensation that you can experience internally or externally. Made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the thumping arouser delivers hours of fun with just one charge. Available at CVS and Walmart stores across the country, along with myplusone.com.

Stroker: Created with pleasure in mind, the plusOne stroker is perfect for him. The ultra-soft, skin-like material used for the internal component, and the sturdy external body, allow for a realistic experience with complete control. Perfect for experimenting, the two internal textures provide unique sensations for ultimate enjoyment. Available at Walgreens locations across the country, along with myplusone.com.

All plusOne sexual wellness devices are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and quick-charging USB cables, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button. Their line of beautiful, high-performance products includes several different types and styles to fit the life of the novice to the sexpert. To learn more about plusOne and its product offerings, visit: https://myplusone.com/.

About plusOne®

plusOne® is breaking down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure with our line of beautiful, high-performance, and affordable sexual wellness products. Designed by the beauty and personal care company Beacon Wellness Brands, plusOne® was originally conceived (and we continue to look at the brand) through the lens of beauty and wellness – making the foundation and continuing essence of the brand unique. plusOne® has already made major strides toward eliminating the stigma of sexual self-pleasure by making premium and approachable sexual wellness products available affordably at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and abroad. The plusOne® range includes several different types of products and styles fit for any need, allowing women (and couples!) to enjoy themselves however they choose, whenever they choose.

All plusOne® products are manufactured with body-safe silicone and are waterproof. Each plusOne® product is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing the best self-pleasure with the touch of a button. While many sexual wellness devices are expensive, plusOne® is democratizing the category with high-quality vibrators and arousers at a cost everyone can afford.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

plusone@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE plusOne