SMA Technologies Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Thoma Bravo

Partnership to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies ("SMA"), a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services, today announced that Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, has signed a definitive agreement to make a significant growth investment in the company. SMA Technologies' current majority investor, ParkerGale Capital, will retain a minority position in the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment is expected to enable SMA to significantly expand its offering of automation solutions for its clients while accelerating growth geographically and into tangential industries over time.

Since its founding by automation experts at NASA in 1980, SMA Technologies has built its reputation as one of the most trusted automation providers for financial services and other transactional businesses. Dedicated to simplifying IT complexity, the company's workload automation platform, OpCon, eliminates manual tasks, reducing human error and freeing up resources for strategic initiatives.

"SMA has been a pioneer in the workload automation space for over four decades and we are thrilled to continue our journey with Thoma Bravo," said Todd Dauchy, CEO of SMA Technologies. "With Thoma Bravo's operational expertise and financial resources, we will be better positioned to drive global growth while continuing to provide our clients and their employees with seamless solutions to automate processes, applications and workflows."

"As the increasingly digital workplace multiplies IT workloads, SMA is mission-critical to helping enterprises smoothly manage today's complex IT environment," said Adam Solomon, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Todd and the SMA team have built exceptional trust by consistently delivering products and solutions that meet clients' ever-changing business needs and priorities. We are excited to partner with a company that values innovation and operational excellence as well as strong relationships with its clients."

"Throughout its growth, SMA has remained a product-oriented and employee-driven software business with a laser focus on the client experience," said Kristina Heinze, a Partner and Co-Founder at ParkerGale. "We are proud of what we accomplished throughout our majority ownership with Todd Dauchy and the SMA team and look forward to continuing to support the company in partnership with Thoma Bravo."

Raymond James is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to SMA Technologies.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 400 companies representing over $220 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About SMA Technologies

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, the leading workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and other financial services businesses. The platform delivers enterprise power and scalability without the complexity or cost. OpCon enables companies to easily automate manual tasks and seamlessly orchestrate workloads across business-critical operations, saving time and reducing cost by eliminating human error and deploying IT resources on strategic initiatives. More than 1,000 clients trust SMA with their mission-critical operations. Please visit www.smatechnologies.com to learn more.

