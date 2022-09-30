Cincinnati Metro Secures 11th Rally House Location

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents and visitors northwest of downtown Cincinnati now have a new Rally House store to rely on for top-tier sports apparel and locally inspired merchandise. On top of offering an expansive assortment of clothing, accessories, and gifts, Rally House Colerain Towne Center also boasts a prime location at the corner of I-275 and Colerain Rd for simple access from all surrounding areas.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House has only improved its relationship with the amazing fans of Cincinnati over recent months, and the company is thrilled to continue doing so with its latest storefront. "Rally House Colerain Towne Center is stocked full of unique Cincy merch along with quality sports apparel for numerous pro and college clubs," describes District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "With such a diverse selection of products, we're confident all area fans will leave our store with a smile on their face and all the gear they need to express team and hometown pride!"

There's a wide variety of sports apparel, headwear, jerseys, and accessories available at Rally House Colerain Towne Center, all from well-known brands like Nike, New Era, and Mitchell & Ness. Plus, there are multiple teams with these products, including favorites like the Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, Cincinnati Bearcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, and many more.

While there's a vast array of team-specific merch, this new store also offers a sizeable local section with Cincinnati-themed apparel and gifts. Customers will find products for all sorts of recognizable area attractions and businesses, including the Cincinnati Zoo, Glier's Goetta, and Skyline Chili, to name a few.

Patrons can expect nothing less than superb customer service at Rally House Colerain Towne Center. Still, even more products are available online at www.rallyhouse.com, all of which can be shipped to any of the 50 states.

For the most up-to-date store information, customers can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-colerain-towne-center or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseColerain) and Instagram (@rallyhousecolerain).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

