Rocketbook Taps Angela Kinsey & Brian Baumgartner to Inspire New Generation of Office Professionals

Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner join Rocketbook to help show today's office workers how to work smarter with reusable notebooks

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reusable notebook brand, Rocketbook, has brought on Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner to inspire a new generation of office workers to rethink traditional paper and pen note-taking. By partnering with two of the most recognizable characters in the paper industry, Rocketbook hopes to expand its presence in the workplace and encourage workers to evolve their productivity tools, so they can work smarter, not harder.

Rocketbook is best known for its suite of reusable notebooks and planners that elevate the handwritten note-taking experience by allowing people to write, scan, and save their notes and reuse everyday office tools. Their products are designed to bring note-taking into the future by integrating digital and cloud-connected technologies — all while maintaining an authentic pen and paper feel.

Angela and Brian, well-known for their roles in "The Office," have partnered with Rocketbook to share how they have found ways to work smarter. By transitioning from using traditional paper to reusable paper, the pair have become more organized and less wasteful thanks to Rocketbook features like automatic cloud sharing and patented reusable technology. These productivity tools help improve handwriting clarity, simplify document search and organization, and empower professionals to collaborate with automatic note-sharing to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, email, and more.

"We're on a mission to transition the world to reusable paper and eliminate the waste of single-use paper," said Rocketbook CEO, Joe Lemay. Keith Last, VP of Rocketbook Marketing added, "Angela and Brian are the perfect pair to connect with our target consumers. Their authentic connection to the product combined with their sense of humor makes them a perfect pair to introduce Rocketbook to millions of new consumers."

Since being on the show, Angela and Brian have become accomplished content creators over the past few years, developing projects like Angela's new book, "The Office BFFs," her chart-topping "Office Ladies" podcast, and "Baking with Josh and Ange" series; and Brian's new "Seriously Good Chili" cookbook and "Off the Beat" podcast. As such, they have transitioned from a life on set to their respective home offices and have experienced the benefits of using Rocketbook's digital notebooks first hand.

"I've always been a fan of pen and paper—especially when coming up with new content ideas," said Angela. "I like being able to write down my creative ideas rather than typing them as it feels more organic and in the moment. Rocketbook provides a unique opportunity to maintain that authenticity while staying connected to the digital world."

Brian shared a similar sentiment, saying, "I'm constantly writing things down for my various projects—whether it be to-do lists, recipes, script annotations—you name it. Writing my notes by hand makes them feel more real, and the automatic cloud sharing features offered by Rocketbook makes it easy to share my thoughts with my team quickly and efficiently."

As Rocketbook brand ambassadors, Angela and Brian will appear in a number of short videos that highlight the benefits of using Rocketbook products—like reusability, eliminating single-use paper, increased organization, and cloud-connectivity—through a series of humorous interactions. For example, in "Paper" Brian is surprised to see that Angela no longer uses traditional paper and has transitioned to using reusable paper with Rocketbook—signaling the start of a new era.

The ambassadorship comes just two years after BIC's acquisition of Rocketbook. In that time, Rocketbook has earned a spot as one of Amazon's top sellers thanks to high-performing products like its Core and Fusion notebooks.

About Rocketbook

Rocketbook started with a simple idea: to allow people who love low-tech pen and paper to keep up with the high-tech organizational technology of today. Rocketbook's mission is to help take handwritten note-taking into the future and transition the world to reusable paper by offering products—like their Core, Fusion, Everyday Planner, Cloud Cards, and more—which were all created to transport traditional ways of writing and sharing information into the digital world. For more information, visit www.GetRocketbook.com.

Rocketbook is committed to providing affordable and accessible resources for students, teachers, and administrators. All Rocketbook products can be used with Google Classroom. To learn more about Rocketbook for Education, visit www.GetRocketbook.com/page/for-schools.

