YMCA OF PIERCE AND KITSAP COUNTIES LAUNCHES VIRTUAL+ AND NEW STANDARD OF HYBRID WELLNESS

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ending the battle between an in-person or digital-only fitness subscription, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) now offers Virtual+. The new membership is $25 per month and offers people the ability to train and learn anywhere with all access to YMCA360, plus one visit per month to one of its nine leading facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, group exercise classes, and expansive aquatics centers for a richer health and wellness experience.

YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties launches the first hybrid health and well-being membership: Virtual+. For $25 a month members can stream live and on-demand classes through its app YMCA360 and visit its community centers once a month.

"Virtual+ opens a door to fitness and wellness for people who may have a digital-only fitness subscription, who may not feel comfortable leaving their home, who may be exercising solo, or who may feel intimidated at the gym," said Charlie Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCAPKC. "It gives them the chance to take ownership of their health journey, wherever they may be and have the ability to connect to a safe, inclusive community when they want."

YMCA360 is an application available to all full members at YMCAPKC. Featuring live and on-demand classes in 4K Ultra HD, new content gets released every week from YMCAs across the nation with accessible, fun instructors. YMCA360 offers thousands of diverse classes from yoga, HIIT, and barre to youth sports, arts, and cooking. Members can complete programs designed to target different fitness components or complete entire collections to catalyze progress toward their goals. YMCA360 integrates with Apple TV, Roku, androidtv, iPhone, and iPad.

More information about Virtual+ is available online at ymcapkc.org.

