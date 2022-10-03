BUILD, Comcast and DonorsChoose Come Together to Offer Innovative Entrepreneurship Education and Classroom Funding for Under-resourced High School Students

Comcast NBCUniversal Connects and Supports Two Educational Non-profits To Teach Students Real-World Skills for Career Success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Comcast NBCUniversal's support, BUILD is partnering with DonorsChoose to launch a new Classroom Rewards Program! DonorsChoose gift cards will be offered as incentives for educators participating in BUILD's innovative, project-based entrepreneurship education curriculum. Educators can earn up to $600 in DonorsChoose gift cards by completing 1 hour of Professional Development training and have their students participate in The BUILD Design Challenge . Interested educators will be joining the more than 400 teachers that have implemented this impactful BUILD program in their classrooms nationwide.

All three organizations are committed to fostering educational equity among all students so that they develop the entrepreneurial mindset and skills they will need to create a prosperous and diverse future workforce. This promotion is being offered for the first 1,000 educators to be trained, and 200 educators who move on to deliver the Challenge.

"We are thrilled to partner with DonorsChoose and Comcast NBCUniversal to bring our innovative program to every high school classroom in the U.S.", says Thais Rezende, President at BUILD. "Thanks to Comcast NBCUniversal's generous support, we have a huge opportunity to bring our programs to underserved students across our nation so that they develop their entrepreneurial talents, build businesses together, and learn the 21st-century skills they will need to thrive in our rapidly changing world."

The BUILD Design Challenge is a free, project-based curriculum that empowers students to take action as they work to develop innovative solutions for their communities. Students are guided through the Design Thinking process on BUILD's digital platform, and the Challenge is delivered by their trained educator. Educators completing the Design Challenge 60-minute Training can earn an additional $500 in classroom rewards for completing the Challenge with their class.

"Comcast NBCUniversal and BUILD are preparing students for a world that relies heavily on both digital savvy and creativity. Through this partnership, DonorsChoose teachers across the U.S. will have access to resources that instill in their students a drive for innovation and entrepreneurship," says Tonisha Nicholls, VP of Partnerships at DonorsChoose.

Educators can register for the BUILD Design Challenge and redeem their classroom rewards here.

