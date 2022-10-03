European Infant Formula Brand Kendamil Announces Long-Term American Distribution Under New FDA Guidance

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendamil , the Queen's Award-winning European infant formula, has announced its long-term distribution in America. After receiving FDA approval in June 2022, Kendamil became the first European infant formula brand to be introduced in the United States under enforcement discretion and formed a key contributor to President Biden's Operation Fly Formula. As American families continue to grapple with the uncertainty of the formula shortage, new guidance was released by the FDA on September 30th, 2022 aimed at promoting increased stability and supply of safe and nutritious infant formula. This latest statement paves a direct path for Kendal Nutricare, the parent company of Kendamil, to continue distributing its high-quality, superior infant formula in the United States through October 2025 while the company completes clinical trials to meet the requirements as stipulated by the FDA for a new infant formula submission.

Kendamil has committed to importing over 2 million cans this year – or 54 million 8-ounce bottles of formula – to meet the needs of American families since the launch of Operation Fly Formula. With more than 100,000 cans now being imported on a weekly basis, Kendamil is now preparing to meet the needs of parents for years to come with their factory's largest investment to date, a $30 million commitment to double the capacity of its production facilities in 2023, with the aim of producing over 850 million bottle feeds per year for the United States and the 40 countries around the world where Kendamil's award-winning recipe is enjoyed by millions of happy parents. .

"The urgency of the infant formula situation in the U.S. is one that we as a company have been working to address for the past five years, and the FDA's new guidance will allow us to continue to provide our award-winning formula for those who have been facing the uncertainty and stress of empty store shelves for months on end," states Kendamil CEO Ross McMahon. "Kendamil has been on the front-lines of Operation Fly Formula and is committed to continuing to provide our high-quality, affordable products for the long term by completing our clinical trials and increasing production capacity, while never compromising on the quality synonymous with the Kendamil name."

With over 60 years' expertise in crafting infant formula, Kendamil is an independent, family-run company committed to producing the highest quality formula using the most uncompromised ingredients, for a formula that is closer to nature and kinder by miles. The Kendamil promise of "Farm to Formula" is visible at every stage of the manufacturing process, from working with local organic farms, to using natural whole milk fats from grass-fed cows, to their factory running entirely on renewable electricity. The 170-strong team at Kendamil believe that American children not only deserve a higher standard of baby formula , they believe the industry must be more inclusive to all families, more affordable for households and more environmentally sustainable. Kendamil is proud to supply our globally trusted, flagship European infant formula to parents in the United States, one with industry-leading user reviews, nationwide availability and at a price that is lower per-ounce than the majority of the incumbent branded formulas, more important than ever in these challenging economic times1.

Since its introduction in the United States, Kendamil has been accepted into the homes of hundreds of thousands of American families, resulting in five-star reviews on Target.com and online. Kendamil's Classic and Organic formulas are available in Target stores nationwide across the U.S., with further exciting announcements regarding retail footprint expansion and additional products in the very near future.

Kendamil is a brand of Kendal Nutricare, a family-run, Queen's Award-winning family nutrition business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For 60 years, the company has been crafting baby formula in the Lake District, made using fresh liquid milk from organic, Red-Tractor certified farms and grass-fed cows. Kendamil is the only British-made baby formula with an award-winning recipe founded on natural ingredients, made with love and without the nasties. Kendamil uses natural milk fats in place of palm oil, natural lactose in place of corn syrups and is vegetarian-friendly. Today, we are proud to be a Queen's Award-winning business for success both domestically and internationally, where as a Northern Powerhouse and Board of Trade export champion we export to 40 countries, scaling local employment to 170. In 2020, we were proud to be selected by the Financial Times as one of Europe's 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

