Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Jeffersonville, Ind.

The new location marks Academy's third store in Indiana

KATY, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its Jeffersonville, Ind. store. Located at 1600 Veterans Parkway, in Jeffersonville Town Center, the approximately 63,000 square-foot store brings a great assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise to the area. Academy will host grand opening festivities from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct.9. Throughout the weekend, customers can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, meet and greet appearances, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples and take advantage of great prices ahead of the holiday season.

The new Academy Sports + Outdoors store is located at 1600 Veterans Parkway, in Jeffersonville Town Center. (PRNewswire)

The new Jeffersonville location marks the third Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Indiana

The Jeffersonville location marks the sixth of nine new stores Academy expects to open this year. Academy looks forward to continuing its expansion efforts beyond 2022, with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to serve the Jeffersonville and Clarksville communities and provide customers the gear that makes having fun easy and affordable," said Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "We look forward to helping the customers explore their sports and outdoor passions, whether that is biking across Big Four Bridge, taking a hike in Clark State Forest or gearing up for the next hunting season. Academy provides a convenient location that offers top brands, outstanding value, and excellent customer service."

Customers can expect to find the best assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, YETI, Carhartt, Drake Waterfowl, Browning, Timberland, Coleman and more. No matter the hunting, fishing, or camping occasion, local outdoor enthusiasts can depend on Academy's knowledgeable team members, wide assortment of products, top brands, and unbeatable price points that fit any budget.

Academy also offers tremendous everyday value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2O Xpress, Mosaic and O'Rageous which cover outdoor apparel and equipment, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, outdoor furniture and water sports gear, respectively.

The new location offers families a fun destination to gear up for any big game, outdoor adventure, or a day on the court or field. Additionally, the store has everything you need to create a backyard oasis with a wide selection of patio sets, barbecue grills, and outdoor games. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Customers can also purchase hunting and fishing licenses in the store.

For more information regarding grand opening events and deals visit academy.com/jeffersonville or text JEFFERSONVILLE to 22369. Customers are invited to shop online at academy.com or through Academy's mobile app, receive digital ads and offers, engage with Academy's social media accounts ( @academy ), sign up for email/text alerts, and watch out for information on upcoming grand opening events.

Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit careers.academy.com to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 265 stores across 17 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "intends," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," "may," and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Academy's Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date released. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors