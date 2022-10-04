LOS ANGELES RAMS AND AVOCADOS FROM PERU LAUNCH OFFICIAL GUACAMOLE RECIPE AND SWEEPSTAKES TO GIVE FANS A CHANCE TO WIN THE AVO RAMS CUSTOM ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND MORE

LOS ANGELES RAMS AND AVOCADOS FROM PERU LAUNCH OFFICIAL GUACAMOLE RECIPE AND SWEEPSTAKES TO GIVE FANS A CHANCE TO WIN THE AVO RAMS CUSTOM ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND MORE

Avocados from Peru, the official superfood of the Rams, debuts the team's signature Guac recipe to be released on social media channel "So Yummy"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to the 'Vamos Rams' game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 9, the Los Angeles Rams have partnered with Avocados From Peru (AFP), to release the ultimate Rams House Guac – the team's first-ever official guacamole. The recipe's hero ingredient is the Rams' official superfood, Avocados from Peru, which will be featured on the viral "So Yummy" social media channels. The full recipe can be found below.

Los Angeles Rams x Avocados from Peru (PRNewswire)

Los Angeles Rams and Avocados from Peru launch official guacamole recipe and multi-prize sweepstakes for fans.

As part of the partnership and the team's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, fans will have the opportunity to enter into a multi-prize sweepstakes for a chance to win the Avo-Rams Hyundai IONIQ EV, a trip to the iconic Machu Picchu in Peru, and a VIP Rams gameday experience. Fans can enter the Avo-Rams EV Sweepstakes through November 7, 2022, by visiting therams.com/avocados and following @avosfromperu on Instagram.

The Avo-Rams Hyundai IONIQ EV will be on display at the next three Rams home games on the Upper American Airlines Plaza, where fans can take photos with the car and sign up for this exciting sweepstakes. The winner will be celebrated in front of the car on November 13, 2022, during the pregame of the Rams vs. Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium.

"Avocados from Peru is honored to have been chosen by the team to create their official Rams guacamole recipe," said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of the Washington, DC based Peruvian Avocado Commission. "To celebrate this momentous occasion, we are excited to give everyone the opportunity to win the ultimate Green Machine – the AVO Rams EV as we continue to promote eating healthy and living green."

"Avocados and guacamole are a staple at our practice facility, at tailgates at SoFi Stadium, and at homegates during road games," said Jen Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. "We are thrilled to partner with Avocados from Peru to create our signature Rams House Guac and to bring fans closer to our team through food and football."

'Rams House Guac' Recipe

Prep Time

5 minutes

Total Time

5 minutes

Yield

8 servings

Ingredients

6 Avocados from Peru, pitted and peeled

¼ cup jalapeño, sliced into small cubes

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Juice of 3 limes

Salt

Instructions

Mash the avocados to a good consistency, leaving small chunks of avocado. Add in your jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Combine together and enjoy!

Retail Support and Consumer Advertising

AFP avocados will also be available to purchase for a limited time this football season in select Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions locations in the Southern California region. AVP is the official grocery partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

For more information, please visit Therams.com/avocados

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2011 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC's promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Avo-Rams Hyundai IONIQ EV (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Rams