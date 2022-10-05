AIR NEW ZEALAND APPOINTS DISCOVER THE WORLD AS EUROPEAN GSA PARTNER

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flag carrier Air New Zealand has extended its partnership with Discover the World for GSA services. Air New Zealand has been partnered with Discover for the Latin America region and selected markets in Southeast Asia.

The extended partnership will cover a strategically important region for Air New Zealand with particular focus on the UK and German DACH markets. Christine Sutton (previously with STA Travel and Emirates) was appointed Senior Sales Manager UK & Europe in July.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development and Partnerships for Discover the World commented 'We are delighted to grow our partnership with Air New Zealand for the European region. With Aotearoa borders now fully open we look forward to working with our trade partners on developing passenger sales."

Christine Sutton, Senior Sales Manager for Discover the World commented, "It has been a phenomenal start so far, the travel trade has been really excited to have local contacts in the market again, we are looking forward to working with the trade to keep them updated on the Air New Zealand products and activities"

Aaron Gilden, Head of Sales SSEA, UK and EU for Air New Zealand commented, "Air New Zealand is excited to be extending our partnership with Discover the World. It was vital for us to choose a partner that could represent our brand values and deliver a premium service to our trade partners. With our New Zealand joint venture partnership with Singapore Airlines and 'More ways to New Zealand' proposition, we continue to offer our customers unmatched options to reach our home of Aotearoa via the Air New Zealand global network."

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand's story started in 1940, first taking to the skies between Auckland and Sydney on a flying boat - a Short S30. Known for its warm Kiwi hospitality, today, the airline has 98 operating aircraft ranging from Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and Airbus A320s to ATRs and Q300s, offering customers comfort in the latest most efficient jets and turboprops. It's a modern fuel-efficient fleet with an average age of 6.7 years. Air New Zealand's global network of passenger and cargo services centres around New Zealand. Pre-Covid, the airline flew more than 17 million passengers every year, with 3,400 flights per week. Air New Zealand was recently named the World's Safest Airline by the Australian rating service AirlineRatings.com, highlighting the airline's laser-focus on safety. This year, Air New Zealand won Best Corporate Reputation in New Zealand - 8th year in a row.

Air New Zealand has a well-connected domestic business, connecting customers and cargo to 20 different regions around New Zealand. Internationally, the airline has direct flights to major cities across Australia, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and the US, and through its strong relationships with alliance partners, offers customers more choice and convenience to connect further afield to hundreds of destinations. Air New Zealand has a particular focus on sustainability and its Sustainability Framework helps guide the airline's efforts in tackling some of New Zealand's and the world's most complex challenges. Airpoints, Air New Zealand's loyalty programme, is seen as the most valuable loyalty programme in New Zealand with 3.5 million members. It allows members to earn Airpoints Dollars™ and Status Points for VIP benefits in the air and on the ground. Air New Zealand aircraft are proudly identified by its distinct tail livery of the Mangōpare, the Māori symbol of the hammerhead shark which represents strength, tenacity, and resilience.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com

