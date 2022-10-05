Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough products for cardiorenal diseases, today announced that management will present a company overview and will conduct 1x1s with investors at the following conferences:

Oppenheimer's Private Company Showcase, October 17-18 th , in Palo Alto, CA

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference, November 7-10 th , in Palos Verdes, CA

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, November 15-16 th , in NY

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 29-December 1 st, in NY

About Renibus

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving and extending patients' lives by developing breakthrough products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage in cardiorenal diseases. The Company has developed a robust portfolio of products that act by inducing organ preconditioning via activation of multiple cytoprotective pathways. Renibus' lead program, RBT-1, is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant "pipeline-in-a-product" which is currently in Phase 2 development in cardiac surgery, and about to enter a Phase 3 registration study for its lead indication to reduce the risk of postoperative complications following cardiothoracic surgery. RBT-2 is an antioxidant and anti-fibrotic that has shown in preclinical models to reduce the risk of CKD progression. RBT-3, which is in clinical development, is targeted at reducing the risk of cisplatin induced nephrotoxicity.

