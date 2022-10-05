WEEKAPAUG INN NAMED #1 IN NORTHEAST IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2022 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Weekapaug Inn recognized as the #1 "Hotel in the Northeast."

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry, and the 2022 lists are published in Condé Nast Traveler's November issue.

Weekapaug Inn is a Forbes Five-Star historic inn and member of Relais & Chateaux. It has been recognized as one of the "Best Hotels in the World" by Travel + Leisure, one of the "Most Charming Hotels" by Reader's Digest and now the "#1 Hotel in the Northeast" by Condé Nast Traveler. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property is a natural gem that is nestled on the scenic Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach. Guests can enjoy 34 guest rooms including Carriage House and Signature Suites, a new MeetingHouse with retractable windows, sweeping waterfront views, an outdoor pool and access to a private community beach. Weekapaug Inn is known for its regenerative and sustainable practices including a new geothermal heating and cooling system, along with its low to zero waste restaurant operations under the direction of Executive Chef Andrew Brooks.

Weekapaug Inn's dedicated Naturalist team helps guests discover and engage with the surroundings, with guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Collection, guests enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for year-round business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes.

According to General Manager Daniel Abrashoff, "The team at Weekapaug Inn is thrilled to receive this Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice recognition, and credits the property's loyal guests, dedicated staff, commitment to service and stunning natural surroundings."

In related news, Weekapaug Inn's sister property, the triple Forbes Five-Star Ocean House was named one of the top five resorts in the Northeast.

For more information visit WeekapaugInn.com or call 855.887.3075.

