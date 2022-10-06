Astrix Security Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Cloud Security

Another Top Industry Award for Astrix Security - Named PaaS Security Solution of the Year in Prestigious International Awards Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrix Security, the industry's leading solution securing app-to-app integrations, announced today that it has been named the winner of the "PaaS Security Solution of the Year" award in the cloud security category in the sixth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards , which recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

Astrix Security ensures organizations' core systems are securely connected to third-party cloud services, allowing them to safely unleash the power of app-to-app integration and automation. Astrix's agentless, easy-to-deploy solution provides holistic visibility into all app-to-app connections across PaaS, SaaS and IaaS environments, and instantly detects and mitigates integration threats exposing them to supply chain attacks, data leakage, and compliance violations.

"We're delighted to be recognized as a cloud security leader in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program," said Alon Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrix. "Employees today can freely integrate cloud services and APIs into core business assets like Salesforce, Github, and Office 365, creating a hyperconnected workspace that requires oversight and security against the growing threat of supply chain attacks coming from third-party integrations, such as the recent attacks against Microsoft, GitHub and Mailchimp. Winning the second industry award in only four months is yet another testament to the industry's need for a security solution that allows organizations to reap the benefits of third-party apps and automation, without compromising security."

With agentless, one-click deployment, Astrix enables security teams to instantly see through the fog of connections, detect redundant, misconfigured, and malicious third-party exposure to their critical systems, and provides practical remediation steps. In doing so, Astrix empowers enterprises to gain control over their entire app-layer access for the first time, set enforcement guardrails, and prevent policy drifts with zero-trust security controls.

To see the full list of winners, please visit: https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021, Astrix Security protects the modern enterprise's growing third-party app interconnectivity with its novel zero-trust solution. Powered by continuous exposure identification, Astrix provides organizations with visibility and lifecycle management to preemptively secure their most critical systems. Founded by two veterans of the Israel Defense Force 8200 military intelligence unit, CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, Astrix's team is rapidly expanding. Astrix is backed by leading investors Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock. Learn more at https://astrix.security or follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact:

Kayla Armstrong

kayla@beyondtrendingpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Astrix Security