Cambium Networks Earns WISPA Service of the Year Award for Leadership in Network Planning Solutions

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi networking solutions, today announced that its cnHeat RF mapping tool has received the 2022 Service of the Year Award from the members of the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA) . Built upon Cambium Networks' expertise in fixed wireless radio frequency (RF) planning, propagation, and modeling, cnHeat makes it easy for all fixed wireless broadband service providers to plan their fixed wireless access networks, assess the effective coverage of their networks, market their services to served addresses, and meet their FCC-mandated Broadband Data Collection (BDC) reporting requirements.

cnHeat, utilizing LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) GIS data, accurate to one-meter precision, which, in part, allows the user to generate highly accurate RF predictions and derivative services that accurately represent the reality of the RF world. Its integrated BDC reporting is manufacturer agnostic and can be exercised with Cambium Networks fixed wireless broadband infrastructure, as well as other fixed wireless solutions, to produce the data required for the FCC's demanding reports.

The platform is particularly beneficial for service providers seeking to deliver reliable fixed wireless connectivity using the CBRS frequency band in the context of the NTIA BEAD program.

"Our 1,200 subscribers cover one county completely and a quarter of the surrounding counties," said Kurt Fankhauser, president of Wavelinc Communications. "There is no way I would have been able to go through and look at all these addresses. cnHeat not only made it possible, it made the time needed minimal." For more information, read the case study "Avoid Government-Funded Overbuilds Using cnHeat with Integrated BDC to Submit High-Quality Data."

The award for cnHeat follows Cambium Networks' October 4 annoucement of its ONE Network platform, which leverages a converged fabric of transmission technologies to automate operations and optimize applications to deliver outstanding subscriber experiences. The new platform allows Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to more efficiently and economically manage their network operations and deliver consistently excellent online experiences to their business and residential subscribers.

"The Service of the Year award is a testament to our vision and ability to bring innovative solutions to market and help WISPs deliver fiber-like speeds reliably over wireless technology," Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks, said. "Whether's it cnHeat or the Cambium Networks' ONE Network platform, Cambium Networks makes it easy for service providers to deliver outstanding online end user experiences."

The nearly 1,000 WISP operators who are members of WISPA are leading the communications industry in deploying fixed wireless access and Wi-Fi 6 equipment to connect communities. By being on the leading edge of a fast-paced evolution in technology, they are also creating best practices for others to follow. Cambium Networks has been working closely with WISP operators to bring wireless connectivity to communities around the world.

