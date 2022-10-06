Nepsis, Inc. Puts Investment Clarity at Fingertips with New Mobile App

Company strategy cuts through the noise and helps clarify financial decision-making process

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nepsis, Inc., a national investment management firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, announced today the launch of its new mobile app for iOS and Android mobile devices. The app is designed to offer easy access to objective market insights from Nepsis®, a fiduciary financial services organization that is committed to educating people so that they can accomplish their investment and planning goals. The Nepsis® App is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

According to Statista, the number of smartphone users in the U.S. is estimated to be 307 million in 2022. In addition, 66 percent of Americans indicate they are somewhat or very interested in improving their knowledge about investing; with younger generations declaring the greatest level of interest.

"If we want to reach more investors, we need to be on their phones," said Alyssa Greene, marketing manager at Nepsis®. "It's where people do everything from consuming news to paying bills. Our app was designed entirely with the goal of putting important information that people can actually understand, at their fingertips, in a single location. No more opening multiple apps or lengthy searches to find what they want."

Of the company's recent launch, Nepsis® Vice President of Business Development Matt Pearson said, "We believe the lack of clarity is the largest challenge keeping investors from achieving better wealth. Knowing what you own in your portfolio and why you own it is the crux of investment clarity. With this app we're making the Power of Clarity® even more convenient by putting it right in the palm of your hand."

At launch, key features of the Nepsis® mobile app include:

Articles with an honest and forward-thinking perspective that challenge the main stream advice regarding money, investing and the economy.

Episodes of the popular Invest With Clarity® Podcast providing clarity around investments

Social media posts merged into a single feed.

Videos from the firm's investment team discussing relevant economic news.

Strategies that reduce confusion and increase outcomes.

ABOUT NEPSIS®

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nepsis, Inc. is an independent financial advisory and investment management firm. The Nepsis® team is driven to provide the Power of Clarity® to individual investors. With a passion for financial education, the firm presents several retirement planning lectures in the Minneapolis metropolitan area and throughout the country. Team members also share their insights with consumer and industry media outlets. Learn more about Nepsis® at http://www.investwithclarity.com and Invest With Clarity® Podcast.

DISCLOSURE

This content is for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation or recommendation for any securities that may be mentioned herein. Advisory Services offered through Nepsis, Inc.; An SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

