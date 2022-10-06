Next Generation Science Standards and How They Impact The Education Systems Around the World

Next Generation Science Standards and How They Impact The Education Systems Around the World

8BitCADE Game Console Makes Significant Contribution to Student Interest in STEM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of subjective learning over objective learning has been emphasized especially in subjects pertaining to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Schools are shifting towards a progressive system that encourages critical thinking and creativity. In an effort to improve science education and to keep up with STEM progression in the world, the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) were developed.

Tigran (10) learns electronics through building his own game console (PRNewswire)

Exciting projects and hands-on activities work especially well in helping students learn and apply their knowledge.

The NGSS is a set of K-12 standards that integrate scientific and engineering practices to prepare students for college and future careers, especially in STEM. As our world's paradigm continues to shift towards technology and science, the STEM education that students receive will impact their career and their decision to pursue STEM as an adult. According to Arthur Herman via American Affairs , only 20% of high school students are ready for STEM college courses.

Why is NGSS important?

A traditional classroom is usually composed of a "rote-recall situation" in which students are to recall information explained by the teacher and summarize it. Alternatively, NGSS allows more independent thinking and hands-on activities, resulting in students using a more subjective perspective rather than an objective one. Students are encouraged to think critically rather than memorize content for exam purposes.

The system targets "higher order thinking skills" , that are more relevant for future careers. Cross-cutting concepts outline the significance of what students are learning and how it connects to the bigger picture.

NGSS and 8BitCADE

Due to the nature of NGSS and its encouragement for creativity and innovation, schools are searching for unique methods to educate their students. As stated by Tanner Higgin from Common Sense Education, students are " well suited to the kind of conceptual, hands-on, and experimental science at the core of the NGSS," Teachers have found that exciting projects and hands-on activities work especially well in helping students learn and apply their knowledge.

Many schools have had much success with this hands-on approach by teaching using creative projects such as 8BitCADE, a DIY STEM game console that students build on their own. Last year, over 1,500 students worldwide piloted the program, including students at Doha College , a leading British institution. 8BitCADE made a significant contribution to student interest in STEM.

Press Contact: Lindy Chen

Email: lindy@8bitarcade.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 8BitCADE